It sure sounds like the Mets have more work to do to win race to sign Juan Soto
The Juan Soto sweepstakes appear to finally be nearing its conclusion. The Winter Meetings are just days away, and with the 26-year-old expected to choose where he'll spend the rest of his career before they begin or soon after they start, one franchise is going to be thrilled sooner rather than later.
Soto is expected to sign sometime soon, but how much money he ends up getting and where he ends up remains a mystery. It's been a five-team race for the 26-year-old since the start of the offseason, and by all accounts, all five of those teams are still alive in the hunt.
Before this process started, many thought that the New York Mets were favorites, and it isn't hard to see why. Soto is seeking record-breaking money, and Mets owner Steve Cohen has more money than any other owner.
Based on the latest update from Jon Heyman of the NY Post, it sounds like Soto is going to get that record-breaking money he seeks. Yet, even though the Mets are willing to give that to him, it still might not be enough.
"The Yankees and Mets both remain heavily involved in the five-team Juan Soto Derby, with both clubs recently upping offers into the $710 million-$730 million range — MLB record territory — as it’s believed the sweepstakes could be within a day or two of an historic conclusion... It is believed the Mets may be slightly higher as of Saturday night, but the respective offers appear to be within shouting distance," Heyman wrote.
Latest Juan Soto update suggests Mets have more work to do
The Mets appear to have an offer slightly higher than that of the New York Yankees and the field, their crosstown rivals are within shouting distance. If that's the case, how likely is it that Soto makes the move to Queens?
Sure, Soto might be after the literal top dollar, putting the Mets in the leading position to get a deal done. He also might love what the Mets have in place and be willing to go there if all offers are equal. With that being said, he had an awesome season with the Yankees. He arguably played better than he ever has, and led them to a World Series berth. There isn't much of a reason for him to leave barring an offer financially that the Yankees refuse to match.
Cohen certainly has the capability to blow the field away with an offer, but this report suggests that the Mets haven't done that. Yes, they've offered him an absurd contract no MLB player has seen before, but clearly, it isn't enough to separate them from the pack.
If the gap is only $20 million, which would be just a bit over $1 million per year in a 15-year deal, would Soto really leave the Yankees to join the Mets? It's possible, but how likely is it?
Cohen has done a lot, but it certainly sounds like he has more work to do to finally get Soto to sign the dotted line and change the franchise. Hal Steinbrenner wants it. The other teams want it. Cohen has to want it a lot more to win, at the end of the day.