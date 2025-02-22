It took Juan Soto one at-bat to show Mets fans he was worth the money

Juan Soto shocked the baseball world when he signed with the New York Mets for a whopping 15-year, $765 million contract. With the team's surprise run to the NLCS in 2024 and the addition of the 26-year-old superstar (plus a rotation overhaul and the return of slugging first baseman Pete Alonso), it's safe to say that expectations are sky-high in Queens entering this season.

It took Soto exactly one spring training at-bat with his new team to send those expectations into the stratosphere. Digging in for the first time in blue and orange, he took Houston Astros lefty Colton Gordon deep to dead center for a home run.

JUAN SOTO BEGINS HIS METS CAREER WITH A HOME RUN CAN YOU BELIEVE IT pic.twitter.com/FAsVJDGNYQ — MetsMuse (@MetsMuse) February 22, 2025

Soto gives the Mets one of the top lineups in MLB

As if this weren't already obvious, Soto's early dinger underscores that New York’s lineup has the potential to be one of the best in baseball in 2025. Francisco Lindor, who finished second in National League MVP voting in 2024, will lead off, followed by the new superstar in town. One of the best home-run hitters in MLB, Alonso, re-signed with the Mets after an extensive and sometimes testy free agency. Mark Vientos, who hit 27 homers in just 110 games last season, gives them four guys who can hit over 30 home runs. On top of that, Brandon Nimmo is also a threat to hit 20-plus home runs.

The top of the lineup is loaded, but the bottom of the order is capable of producing at a high level. Former batting champion Jeff McNeil will look to build off his terrific second-half performance; after the 2024 All-Star break, he posted a .289 batting average with a .923 OPS. Francisco Alvarez, the former top prospect in baseball, could always break out. In 2023, the 23-year-old hit 25 home runs.

The Mets’ starting rotation is questionable. They're taking a gamble on turning Clay Holmes into a starter, and relying an awful lot on on Kodai Senga staying healthy and pitching like he did in his first season stateside. Fans are hoping for Sean Manaea and David Peterson to build off last season. Frankie Montas went down with a lat injury, which leaves two open spots in the backend of the rotation.

The team will be counting on their lineup to rake off opposing pitchers. New York hasn't had a lineup like their 2025 lineup in a long time. With Soto headlining, the Mets’ starting nine could carry them to the postseason and well beyond if they can perform up to their expectations. Opening Day is still weeks away, but the fans are already buying stock, especially after Soto’s first at-bat in the orange and blue.