Projected Mets lineup after Pete Alonso finally makes his return
By Jacob Mountz
It’s official; Alonso is back in Queens. The New York Mets have played hardball with Scott Boras, did the bait and switch by “entertaining other options,” then pulled a 180 and snagged their hometown slugger.
Preliminary reporting has the Pete Alonso deal set at two years for $54 million, not the payday Boras was hoping for.
With the Polar Bear back, the Mets now feature one of the most threatening lineups in the game. And in returning him to his spot in the batting order, New York has provided Juan Soto with ample cover. Soto, who posts staggering on-base percentages each year, will have a seasoned run-scoring savant hitting behind him; and chances are, Soto will provide Alonso with plenty of chances to score runs.
Last season, Alonso hit .240/.329/.459/.788 with 34 home runs. It was his worst year in the majors, but his worst is still very desirable and his postseason excellence is unquestionable. It is very unlikely the Mets regret this decision. Without further ado, let’s present the projected Mets’ 2025 lineup.
Mets 2025 projected lineup
- SS Francisco Lindor
- RF Juan Soto
- 3B Mark Vientos
- 1B Pete Alonso
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- C Francisco Alvarez
- DH Jesse Winker / Starling Marte
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- CF Tyrone Taylor / Jose Siri
When breaking down the lineup, there are a few uncertainties. The Mets have several young players ready to make the jump and some that already have. Mets fans can likely expect to see more from Luisangel Acuna and Ronny Mauricio (when he’s healthy). Among other options are Drew Gilbert, Brett Baty and potentially Jett Williams, though these three are less likely to grace Citi Field as often as every day starters if called upon.
The best part is, several key players (Mauricio, Acuna, McNeil and Williams) are very flexible, covering several positions on the diamond. Should the Mets have trouble with the back end of the lineup, any of the Mets’ up and coming stars can fill in. Given their slugging-heavy top of the lineup, elite depth in the farm system, and rotation led by Kodai Senga, the Mets are in solid shape going into 2025.