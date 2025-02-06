Scott Boras is collecting Ls like infinity stones with Pete Alonso misplay confirmed
The New York Mets were the big winners on Wednesday night as Pete Alonso finally caved and signed a contract to return to Queens. The first baseman and his agent, Scott Boras, are neck-and-neck when it comes to finding the biggest loser.
Alonso took a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt out after 2025. That's more money than I'll ever see in my lifetime but it's also a third as much as he could have gotten if he'd accepted the Mets initial extension offer in 2023.
After rejecting that offer, Alonso fired his agent and hired Scott Boras. The strategy was clear: Cash in on the big money deals Boras has become famed for.
The problem: With the exception of Juan Soto, Boras has been hard pressed to get his most high-profile clients deals even close to what they were seeking. Alonso became the latest in a line of Boras free agents forced to bet on themselves with short-term deals instead of getting set for life with a mega-contract.
Both Alonso and Boras misplayed this, dragging out his free agency until just a couple weeks before Spring Training. The agent became the subject of scorn on social media.
Best memes and social media reactions to Scott Boras' Pete Alonso flub
Boras' tactics might be stale at this point. Teams know he wants to drag things out. Teams know he'll throw out random suitors to put pressure on negotiations. But if the team has a feeling the player would like to stay, it's easy enough to play that game of chicken. It's been clear for a long time the Mets were Alonso's best option. That was Steve Cohen's ace in the hole.
This isn't the last of Boras MLB fans will see this offseason. He's the agent for Alex Bregman, the last big name free agent on the market. Will we be right back here discussing another failure?