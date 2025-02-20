It's time to raise alarm bells for Kansas after blowout loss to BYU

Kansas Jayhawk basketball has reached a new low, one that just might cost Bill Self his job. Just three years ago, Self led the Jayhawks to a national championship, the second of his career.

That feels like forever ago with how Kansas has spiraled this season. It’s gotten so bad, BYU handed the Jayhawks the worst loss in program history for a ranked Kansas team against an unranked opponent.

Historic margin of defeat for Kansas tonight.



-- Worst loss in program history as a ranked team vs. an unranked opponent

-- BYU is the only team in the last 7 seasons to lead Kansas by more than 35

-- Kansas' second Big 12 loss by 30+ in the Bill Self era



via @ESPNStatsInfo https://t.co/9EUVAf8qIV — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 19, 2025

BYU rocked Kansas 91-57, essentially sucking all the life out of a crippled season. This is also the second time under Bill Self that Kansas lost by 30-plus points. It’s officially panic time for Kansas.

Not only did they suffer one of the most embarrassing moments in program history, but it might be the moment that ends their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Does Kansas deserve to be in NCAA Tournament as embarrassing losses continue to pile up?

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, the Jayhawks were a No. 5 seed. It’s safe to say they won’t stay there for long. If it were up to me, they’d be anywhere from a No. 8 seed to possibly even a No. 10 seed. That’s just the type of season it’s been for Kansas this year.

Kansas has lost three of the last four games and every loss was to an unranked opponent. Two of them were considered Quad 1 losses while the loss to Kansas State was a Quad 2. The good thing for them is they’ve won the Quad 3 and 4 games.

But that doesn’t take away from a disappointing run by the Jayhawks. And keep in mind, NET rankings only tell part of the story. The version it doesn’t tell is how Kansas has simply struggled as of late.

Their offense hasn’t been consistent and Self has attributed the Jayhawks cascading out of control to a lack of energy. Well, to win in March, energy might be the most important trait.

Self should know how important having that energy on game day is. You have two games in two days for the first two weekends of the tournament. A lack of energy is a recipe for an early exit.

If the Jayhawks can’t win the games they’re supposed to, why should the committee give them the benefit of the doubt to get into the prestigious tournament. Much like North Carolina, the Jayhawks are inching toward being a bubble team.

And with the SEC’s dominance this season, they’re obviously the conference that’s going to get the benefit of the doubt over any other conference. Kansas’s season hasn’t been ideal this year. They have time to correct it, but they can’t continue to get blown out against unranked opponents.