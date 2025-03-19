Jacksonville Jaguars could be the ultimate beneficiaries of draft-brain come April

It sounds absurd to say this but it is good to be the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. The perpetually dysfunctional AFC South franchise has the No. 5 pick this spring. Because they have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a second contract, they do not have to worry about drafting his replacement. This is a loaded draft class on defense. The Jaguars should be able to take advantage.

In most NFL mock drafts I have come across, the Jaguars usually end up taking former Michigan star defensive lineman Mason Graham at No. 5. He might be the next Warren Sapp in the trenches for all we know. Graham is among one of the few prospects in this draft I think has next to no shot of busting, barring major injuries, of course... But what if the Jaguars could do even better than Graham?

Well, in Cody Williams' latest NFL mock draft for FanSided.com he has 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter out of Colorado falling to the Jaguars at No. 5. Hunter never makes it past No. 4 in most NFL mock drafts, but he has the New England Patriots taking someone else. For Mike Vrabel reasons I cannot understand he has Missouri Tigers offensive tackle Armand Membou goinig to them at No. 4...

This would then have Graham miraculously falling down to the Las Vegas Raiders picking at No. 6.

How Jacksonville Jaguars can end up drafting Travis Hunter at No. 5

Unless they trade back, which could create a slew of unintended consequences, there is virtually no way the Jaguars can mess up their No. 5 overall pick. Follow me on this. Assuming Cam Ward and Hunter's Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders both go in the top five like Williams and most prognosticators forecast, Jacksonville should be able to get one of three elite defensive prospects.

While I would be stunned if Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter made his way to the Jaguars at No. 5, it is not out of the realm of possibility. You do have several screwy organizations picking in front of you in the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Patriots. The chances of one of them messing up before the Jaguars are on the clock is good to decent. So who would they select?

Well, assuming Carter, Sanders and Ward are off the board before the Jaguars pick, they will be guaranteed to land either Hunter or Graham should they stay put. What I am getting at is the Patriots grossly reaching on Membou would afford the Jaguars a luxury they were not expecting. They would have the power of choice, forced to take one of the other two great prospects in Hunter or Graham.

The only way this could be thwarted is if Sanders were to fall in the draft, resulting in Carter, Graham, Hunter and Ward being the top four picks. If that is the case, then trading back from No. 5 to a team who really needs a quarterback could be the way to go here. Again, I am not expecting the draft board to break that way, but the Jaguars are in an advantageous position to end up with an elite playmaker.

All I know is if Hunter were to somehow fall to the Jaguars picking at No. 5, that would be such a gift.