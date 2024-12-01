Jaguars keep letting the wrong guy decide their future with latest extension
By Lior Lampert
The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed starting left tackle Walker Little to a three-year, $45 million contract extension (including $26 million guaranteed), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Retaining Little is a reasonable (if not commendable) move for the Jaguars. Nonetheless, the fact that a dead man walking reportedly spearheaded the discussions is jarring and potentially problematic.
Schefter notes that Jacksonville's general manager Trent Baalke, whose seat is getting hotter daily, was "heavily involved in the negotiations." If you're team owner, Shahid Khan, how can you watch someone you will surely fire in the coming weeks make decisions regarding the franchise's future? Especially when it's a hefty financial investment of this nature.
Jaguars keep letting Trent Baalke decide their future, with Walker Little's contract extension being the latest move
Despite Baalke ostensibly having one foot out the door (and not exactly by choice), the Jags are letting him "operate and plan for the future." Why? What exactly does Jacksonville stand to benefit from this? Have his actions not caused enough damage to the organization?
Not long ago, there was a growing buzz that major regime changes could be afoot depending on how the Jags fared in Week 11. Chief among the possible outcomes was Baalke's dismissal. Yet, after the Detroit Lions drubbed them 52-6, Jacksonville has oddly stayed the course.
The Jaguars have gone 23-39 in Baalke's three-plus seasons leading the front office. That's well short of the expectations set upon his arrival, considering he assumed what many perceived as an upward-trending situation in Jacksonville.
Baalke's failed to capitalize after inheriting 2021 No. 1 overall pick/franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a bevy of high-value draft capital and sizable cap space. He couldn't have hired a worse head coach than Urban Meyer to begin his tenure in Duval County, which is another stain on his résumé.
Again, we can't fault the Jags for re-upping with Little, especially given the presence of Lawrence. However, Baalke being at the forefront of the personnel decision-making process makes virtually no sense, given the circumstances. But for whatever it's worth, Jacksonville has its blindside protector locked up through the 2027 campaign.