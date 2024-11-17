Solution to Jaguars problems isn't firing Doug Pederson alone
Doug Pederson deserves a lot of criticism for how this season has gone. Heck, how the last two seasons have gone. The Jacksonville Jaguars went from a playoff lock to missing the postseason after getting one win in the last six games last year, while still managing to finish with a winning record.
This season, a season in which owner Shad Khan deemed this to be the most talented Jaguars roster ever assembled, the Jags have fallen so short of the expectations of their owner, it’s laughable this is the most talent they’ve put together.
But as bad as the team is on the field, this isn’t solely on Pederson. Trent Baalke is just as responsible for the dumpster fire in Florida as well. And he’s on a seat so hot, he’s about to be in the exact same situation he walked into when he took over as interim general manager back in 2020.
The Jaguars have a bye week next week and not only will that be a chance to regroup on the field, but it will be all the reason they have to start cleaning house.
The latest regime hasn’t reached any expectations they were supposed to and it’s time for the Jags to start purging and rebuilding.
Trent Baalke is the biggest issue holding back the Jaguars
According to an NFL.com report, the Jaguars are in an inevitable position. Ian Rapoport said according to his sources, Jacksonville was going to need an upset win over the top team in the NFC with a backup quarterback to even consider saving both Pederson and Baalke’s job.
Even then, that probably wasn’t going to be enough. Because one win doesn’t change all of the damage already done in Jacksonville.
This is going to be a long bye week for the Jaguars. Not because they have to figure out what went wrong though. They have to figure out what steps they want to take to start preparing for next season.
Rapoport made it clear Pederson and Baalke will be the first to go if they don’t win this week. A 52-6 whipping by Detroit pretty much confirmed their days are numbered.
This means Khan will once again have to make a midseason change and hope it solves the problems for the future. At least he has a talented team that some coach would be fortunate enough to take over.