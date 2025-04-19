Jaguars taking Ashton Jeanty would be laughable for more than one reason

If the Jacksonville Jaguars really do draft Ashton Jeanty with the No. 5 pick like ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler teased could be the case, that wouldn't be a waste of a pick, but it wouldn't make much sense. Jacksonville already has a logjam at running back, and adding another in the mix — even one as talented as Jeanty — would make no sense.

.@JFowlerESPN says the Jacksonville Jaguars could be a sleeper to pick Ashton Jeanty at No. 5 📈 pic.twitter.com/dZWdzniNkK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 18, 2025

On top of that, with the first round pick, they have so many other needs to address. They could beef up their defensive line with an EDGE rusher or add to their offensive line with one of the top three offensive linemen.

But drafting a running back with the No. 5 pick, knowing this is a class where they can get a good running back later in the draft, is simply irresponsible.

Liam Cohen and James Gladstone could ruin their tenure before it starts with rumored draft pick

Shad Khan finally accepted he needed to make the change to the front office. He hesitated to fire Trent Baalke, but once he realized no coach wanted to deal with a GM on the hot seat, he made the move.

With it came a breath of fresh air. It would be a shame for James Gladstone and Liam Cohen to ruin their reputation in Duval County in record time. The worst thing they could do is spend a pick as valuable at the No. 5 pick on a position that’s not an immediate need.

Tank Bigby and Trevor Etienne are currently rostered and the most productive backs on the roster. Why would the Jaguars feel the need to add another. If that’s the case, they could just trade back and add another pick or two and still get a productive running back.

Jacksonville can’t be that enamored with Jeanty that they are willing to throw everything out the door for him. The whole goal is to build through the draft and get the best player available. This draft class can play into Jacksonville’s favor.

But it could implode with bone-headed moves like drafting a running back at No. 5. When the Jaguars traded Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings before the trade deadline, that essentially opened up a void on the offensive line.

They have options there if they wanted to at least get the best available to fit a major need. They could look at Mason Graham from Michigan to fortify the defensive line. It worked for the Philadelphia Eagles and it earned them a Super Bowl.

The Jaguars aren’t far off from being competitive in the AFC again. But they’re more than a running back away and drafting one simply wouldn’t make sense if their goal is to win championships.