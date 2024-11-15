Jahmyr Gibbs rubs salt in Cowboys fans' wounds watching current RB situation
By Kinnu Singh
In the months leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, much of the backfield spotlight was on Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Many analysts considered Robinson to be the best overall prospect in the draft class, and the Atlanta Falcons selected Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick.
Robinson’s talent left very little room for pre-draft focus on any of the other talented running backs available, so it came as a surprise when the Detroit Lions selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick.
Due to the devaluation of the running back position, Gibbs was expected to be drafted near the back end of the first round. Detroit also already had a running back room that featured the tandem of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, who had combined for 23 touchdowns the prior season.
The Lions, however, saw something special in Gibbs — and they were right. The second-year speedster has served as the engine of Detroit’s offense alongside veteran running back David Montgomery.
Cowboys wanted to draft Jahmyr Gibbs
In a recent episode of “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” Gibbs shared his experiences from the draft. The 22-year-old admit he was surprised to be drafted as highly as he was, particularly by the Lions. Gibbs believed he was destined to play for either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Dallas Cowboys.
“I knew for a fact that Dallas was going to get me at [pick] 26 if I was still there,” Gibbs said. “And a couple of other places — Cincinnati was going to get me. I think they were going to trade up at [pick] 18 or somewhere around that range.”
Gibbs is the latest running back to pour salt in the Cowboys’ wound. Dallas had opportunities to acquire a running back in a talented free agency class. Notably, star running back Derrick Henry was hoping to sign with Dallas before he ultimately settled for the Baltimore Ravens.
While Gibbs and Henry are thriving, the Cowboys running game has been stagnant.
Gibbs earned a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie season, and he currently ranks in the top 10 in rushing yards (727) and touchdowns (7) among running backs through Week 10 of the 2024 season. He’s also added 202 receiving yards and another score on 22 receptions.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, have the second-fewest rushing attempts (197), rushing yards (753) and rushing touchdowns (3) this season. There have been 11 different Cowboys players who have notched multiple carries this season. Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle, the team’s leading rusher, has just 374 rushing yards and zero touchdowns.