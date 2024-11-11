Hometown hero Jake Bates beats Texans by a whisker: Best memes and tweets
By Mark Powell
Despite five Jared Goff interceptions and a 19-point deficit, the Detroit Lions were able to claw their way back for a thrilling victory, and it's all thanks to the leg of Houston native Jake Bates. The Lions signed Bates, who had been kicking for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, earlier this season. He has since made 14-of-14 field goals to start his NFL career.
Reminder – this is a guy who was laying bricks in Houston 18 months ago. In a flash, his life has changed for the better, and the hometown hero was carried off the field by his Lions teammates following a game-winning 52-yard field goal attempt.
Houston local product Jake Bates defeats the Texans with his leg for the Lions
Bates story deserves a novel in its own right, and perhaps we'll get one some day should his successful run continue throughout the season. Bates signifies the ultimate underdog story for a team that thrives on such energy. Dan Campbell emphasizes grit, and there's nothing more gritty than Bates path to NFL stardom.
It should come as no surprise to Lions fans that Bates received the game ball.
The Michigan Panthers had to get in on the action, especially while Bates is relevant.
Dan Campbell really was every Lions fans. Bates gave himself little margin for error on both of his kicks, the first from 58 yards to tie the game, and the latter from 52 yards out.
While the Chiefs take the AFC by storm, starting the season 9-0 as they try to three-peat as Super Bowl champions, the Lions have emerged as the class of the NFC, even by razor thin margins.
Detroit will head home and take on the Jaguars in Week 11 in a game they'll be heavily-favored to win. The following week, they can continue their AFC South tour against the Indianapolis Colts. Bates should be featured prominently in both of those matchups.