Just Gawful: Jared Goff tests the limits of even sad Lions fans against Texans
By Mark Powell
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff entered Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans with four interceptions. He hadn't thrown a pass to the opposing team since Week 3. In fact, Goff had been playing at an MVP level for the last few months, leading the Lions to a 7-1 overall record.
However, the Houston Texans defense was a tough test Goff didn't study for, clearly. Through three quarters, Goff threw five interceptions, almost all of them his fault. While Goff's job security is not in question, even his most loyal supporters wondered if the Lions should consider a momentary change.
Jared Goff closing in on an unwanted NFL record
The record for most interceptions thrown by one player in an NFL game is eight. That record was set by Jim Hardy in 1950, who threw eight interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles. Given the evolution of the passing game since then, it's tough to imagine the Lions and Goff surpassing that number. Heck, the Lions would likely bench Goff before he came close.
For his part, Texans quarterback CJ Stroud hasn't been much better. Stroud has thrown two interceptions in his own right through three quarters of play.
The most team turnovers in a single NFL game is 12, a record owned by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Cardinals and the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions depth chart: Will they bench Jared Goff?
The Lions quarterback depth chart is not an extensive one. Behind Goff, Hendon Hooker would get the call. Hooker was selected in the second round out of Tennessee back when Goff's job status was a little more uncertain. He hasn't played much in the regular season, however, so it would be surprising if the Lions turned him loose late.
Given Hooker's lack of experience, it's unlikely he'd fare all that much better than Goff – though I'm not sure he has five interceptions in him.