Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. purses, salaries: How much money did each fighter make?

Jake Paul is set to enter the boxing ring for the first time since his November 2024 special fight against Mike Tyson when he takes on former WBC Middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, June 28. Chavez hasn't fought since last summer and has just that one fight since 2021 under his belt. However, this will be Paul's most challenging boxing match to date and The Problem Child and Chavez alike are both looking to take home a big payday from the purse.

Since his foray into boxing, Paul has consistently generated a ton of buzz and, thus, a ton of prize money for himself and opponents. That should again be the case with the DAZN PPV on Saturday against Chavez Jr. with Most Valuable Promotions putting on the fight. Of course, we won't know the full salaries until after the PPV buys and numbers come in as each fighter's share of the revenue will then be added.

However, we do know going into the fight the base purse and salary that each fighter will make for this bout on Saturday. So let's break down the prize money on the line from the reported $10 million base prize pool for the entire card and see how much money each fighter is taking home for stepping into the ring, win or lose.

How much will Jake Paul make for fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?

Jake Paul, as the main draw for the card, is set to take home a reported 50% of the prize pool, meaning The Problem Child is due at least a $5 million purse for fighting at the Honda Center against Chavez Jr., which is a huge chunk of change, obviously.

However, it likely won't stop there for Jake Paul. As mentioned regarding the PPV revenue numbers, Marca is reporting that the PPV share and sponsorship dollars (also tied to buy numbers for the fight card) could net Paul an extra $3-5 million on Saturday night. All told, that means that Paul could earn as much as $10 million for the Chavez Jr. fight.

How much will Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. make for fighting Jake Paul?

Chavez Jr. remains a big name in the boxing world, even at 39 years old, and will be paid as such as the Mexican legend is reportedly bringing home a base salary of $1.5 million for the fight against Paul. It was reported by Bet365 at one point that Chavez Jr., in the early stages of planning the bout, wanted 50% of the prize pool as well. That, obviously, didn't happen as Paul remains the bigger draw and got the bigger share of the total purse available on Saturday.

In addition to that, Marca reports that Chavez Jr. has a maximum payout of approximately $2.5 million for the fight on Saturday with up to $1 million coming from the PPV bonuses and revenue.

Jake Paul boxing purses and PPV revenue history

How big of a draw is Jake Paul? Let's take a look at the PPV revenue he's earned in his 11 professional fights.

Fight PPV Buys (Reported) PPV Revenue (Reported) Paul vs. Ben Askren 500,000 $25,995,000 Paul vs. Tyrone Woodley 500,000 $29,900,000 Paul vs. Tyrone Woodley 2 200,000 $11,998,000 Paul vs. Anderson Silva 300,000 $17,997,000 Paul vs. Tommy Fury 800,000 $39,992,000 Paul vs. Nate Diaz 450,000 $27,000,000 Paul vs. Mike Perry 68,000 N/A

Interestingly enough (though perhaps not surprisingly), the most-watched PPV fight of Paul's career was also his only loss, a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Paul has also had five other professional fights that were streaming on services other than PPV. Perhaps the most notable is the bout against Mike Tyson, which aired on Netflix. Though that wasn't PPV, Netflix reportedly paid the Paul and Tyson $40 million and $20 million, respectively, for fighting.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. full fight card

Here's a look for the full fight card with Paul-Chavez Jr. as the main event of the evening.

Fight Card Jake Paul (11-1) vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1) Main Event Gilberto Ramirez (c) (47-1) vs. Yuniel Dorticos (27-2) Main Card Holly Holm (33-2-3) vs. Yolanda Vega (10-0) Main Card Floyd Schofield (18-0) vs. Tevin Farmer (33-8-1) Main Card Avious Griffin (17-0) vs. Julian Rodriguez (23-1) Main Card Raul Curiel (15-0-1) vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez Main Card Victor Morales (20-0-1) vs. Renee Alvarado (34-16) Prelims Alexander Gueche (7-0) vs. Vincent Avina (8-1-1) Prelims Joel Iriarte (7-0) vs. Yusuph Metu (11-2) Prelims Naomy Valle (14-0) vs. Ashley Felix (7-3) Prelims

In addition to Paul-Chavez Jr., Gilberto Ramirez will face Yuniel Dorticos with the WBA and WBO Cruiserweight titles on the line, while longtime UFC star Holly Holm will make her return to boxing after her MMA contract expired as she faces Yolanda Vega.