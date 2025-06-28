Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. start time, fight card, rules, format and PPV cost

Jake Paul (11-1) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1) are set to take to the boxing ring on Saturday, June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. This will be Paul, dubbed "The Problem Child", returning to the ring for the first time in the ring since his Nov. 15, 2024 bout with Mike Tyson, a unanimous decision victory for the former YouTube star. However, the anticipation for this fight and the potential ramifications for Paul's boxing career are massive.

Chavez Jr., a former WBC Middleweight champion, is by far the most seasoned and accomplished fighter that is remotely close to the prime of his career — Tyson was 58 years old at the time of their fight — that Paul will have seen in the boxing arena. At 39 years old, though he's fought just once since 2021, he could offer the toughest test for The Problem Child that we've seen since his lone loss to Tommy Fury. But Paul has said he's up for the challenge, despite a plethora of doubters, and wants to be taken seriously in the sport. A victory on Saturday in Anaheim would go a long way toward that.

No matter how seriously you take it, though, Paul is always the center of attention and the eyes of the boxing and pop culture world will certainly be on Saturday night's fight with Chavez Jr. So let's dive into everything that fans need to know in order to watch and what they should expect.

What time does Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. main event start?

The main event between Paul and Chavez Jr. is scheduled to begin around 11 p.m. ET on Saturday night with their ring walks, with the announcements and the bell following shortly after, which is when the majority of boxing fans will be tuning into the action.

Having said that, anyone wanting to watch the full fight card can first tune in for the prelims, which will begin at 3 p.m. ET and then the PPV coverage and main card will then get underway at 8 p.m. ET. There are a total of 10 fights on the card, so there will be plenty of action for fight fans to get their eyes on before the Paul-Chavez Jr. main event.

Full Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight card

Here's a look at the full fight card, from the prelims, to the main card, and culminating with the much-anticipated main event.

Fight Division Card Jake Paul (11-1) vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1) Cruiserweight Main Event Gilberto Ramirez (c) (47-1) vs. Yuniel Dorticos (27-2) Cruiserweight (For WBA and WBO titles) Main Card Holly Holm (33-2-3) vs. Yolanda Vega (10-0) Lightweight Main Card Floyd Schofield (18-0) vs. Tevin Farmer (33-8-1) Lightweight Main Card Avious Griffin (17-0) vs. Julian Rodriguez (23-1) Welterweight Main Card Raul Curiel (15-0-1) vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez Welterweight Main Card Victor Morales (20-0-1) vs. Renee Alvarado (34-16) Junior Lightweight Prelims Alexander Gueche (7-0) vs. Vincent Avina (8-1-1) Bantamweight Prelims Joel Iriarte (7-0) vs. Yusuph Metu (11-2) Welterweight Prelims Naomy Valle (14-0) vs. Ashley Felix (7-3) Flyweight Prelims

While Paul-Chavez Jr. is the main event, there is a title fight on the card as well with WBO and WBA Cruiserweight Champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez putting those belts on the line against Yuniel Dorticos. We'll also have former UFC champion Holly Holm making her return to the boxing ring officially as she takes on undefeated up-and-comer Yolanda Vega. For all of the flak that Paul often gets, he and the promotion team from DAZN have put on quite a fascinating card for Saturday night.

How many rounds is Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.? Rules and fight format

Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. are set to fight 10, 3-minute rounds on Saturday night in Anaheim. That will be the longest fight Paul has had since his unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in August 2023, while Chavez Jr.'s only fight since 2021 (which came in July 2024 in a victory over Uriah Hall) was only six rounds. It's not quite the 12 rounds we'll see in the title fight on the main card, but it will be a test for both fighters in the ring.

The other major rule to note is that the Paul-Chavez Jr. fight will feature 14-ounce gloves, which is a bit of a departure from the traditional 10-ounce gloves that are often used. That could play a factor in the match.

How much does the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. PPV cost? Full streaming details

The Jake Paul-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. PPV will cost $59.99 for DAZN subscribers, though subscribers can also bundle this fight with one of two other forthcoming fight cards in July for $94.99, which could be worth it for boxing fans. You can also sign up for a DAZN subscription for $19.99 per month when you sign up for an annual plan or for $29.99 per month on a monthly plan. Furthermore, DAZN is currently offering one month free when you sign up for an annual plan or a 7-day free trial for new subscribers signing up for a monthly plan. Fans should note, however, that canceling a subscription requires a 30-day notice, so you can't subscribe, watch the fight, and then not pay.

The DAZN PPV is the only way to stream the Paul-Chavez Jr. fight on Saturday, as well as the main card, in the United States. However, the prelims that begin at 3 p.m. ET will be streaming for free on the Most Valuable Promotions YouTube Page.