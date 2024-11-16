Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul purses, salaries: How much money did each fighter make?
Friday night's much-anticipated bout between Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson left just about everybody wanting more. The fight was largely a dud; it was clear from the jump that a 58-year-old Tyson wasn't physically capable of stressing Paul at this point, while the YouTube star was for the most part content to cruise to a win on points. And to make matters worse, just watching the stream at all was a struggle, as Netflix experienced serious technical issues as it tries to prove it's ready to carry live sports.
But while the event itself wasn't very impressive, Tyson and Paul don't much care. AT&T Stadium was packed, with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announcing a live gate of $17.8 million, breaking the previous Texas record set by Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders back in 2021. And between ticket revenue, Netflix's rights fee and everything else, both men are in for an impressive payday. While both MVP and the Texas Athletic Commission declined to disclose each fighter's purse, we can still put together a pretty good guess based on public comments and recent reports.
How much did Jake Paul make for Netflix fight vs. Mike Tyson?
Again, we're just guessing here, but Paul appeared to let his salary slip at a pre-fight press conference, saying "I'm here to make $40 million and knock out a legend." He didn't make good on the latter promise, but it's safe to say that the former is a pretty accurate number — Tyson may be the bigger boxing name, but Paul is the bigger star at his point, and he helped put the event together through MVP.
Don't feel too bad for Tyson, though, and he did just fine himself.
How much did Mike Tyson make for Netflix fight vs. Jake Paul?
Tyson himself was more tight-lipped about his payday, telling reporters that "this fight is not going to change my life financially." "This is what I want to do," Tyson said. "This is me. I’m seeking my glory.”
Still, an eight-figure purse certainly helps, and from all available evidence that's exactly what Tyson got. The most reliable source here is Tyson's friend, former MMA champion Henry Cejudo, who claimed that the former heavyweight champion of the world is getting paid around $20 million for his fight against Paul. Not bad for eight rounds of work.