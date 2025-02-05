Jalen Milroe offered us the best quote when asked about changing positions in the NFL
By John Buhler
Good luck trying to get Jalen Milroe to switch positions upon joining the NFL. That is dumb. Anyone asking him to do so is a moron. Frankly, we should turn the microphone back at them and ask them to change professions. Milroe offers tremendous upside as a quarterback at the next level. He could also bust catastrophically. He is every bit the boom-or-bust type of player. We have to wait and see.
So when asked if he would entertain changing positions, Milroe gave us the best analogy we did not know we needed. "You don't ask a zebra to be a dog." Point taken. The bigger question is it better to be a zebra or a dog. What if a zebra is a dog? Could they be domesticated? I have only seen them in Zoo Atlanta, so I would let somebody who is more versed in mammal lore be the judge of that logic.
What I do know is nobody is going to draft Milroe in the first three rounds under the impression that he is going to make a position change. I feel like I am taking crazy pills. At his best, Milroe was one of the most electrifying players in college football. At his worst, he led Alabama to a 9-4 record in his second season as a starter. I would be more than willing to take a flier on Milroe as a day-two pick.
I would not be shocked if Milroe ended up having a better pro career than Chris Simms, not his dad...
Milroe is no better than QB3 on my big board, but likely no worse than QB5 if I had to think about it.
Jalen Milroe has no reason whatsoever to change positions in the NFL
What people need to remember when it comes to the NFL Draft process is all it takes is for one team to fall in love with your talent to be selected higher than you probably should. Milroe is the son of a military man, meaning he is going to enter the NFL with a great deal of structure and discipline baked into his life. It would indicate that he would be a quicker learner of an NFL offense wherever he goes.
The other thing people have to remember is if he is on the fast track to being a starter, his offensive coordinator will devise a game plan to accentuate his skills from the jump. This is a guy who is a fast learner, having played in three different offenses the last three years at Alabama. From Bill O'Brien, to Tommy Rees, to Nick Sheridan, Milroe has been asked to do what Bryce Young never was at Alabama.
I will say this. If some team takes a flier on Milroe in the first round, it is in our nature as human beings to troll and laugh at the team for taking him. We did it when the Buffalo Bills drafted Josh Allen in 2018. We did it again when the Green Bay Packers took Jordan Love in 2020. We did it last year when the Atlanta Falcons took Michael Penix Jr. and the Denver Broncos took Bo Nix. So what do we know?
I think the upside is way too promising to punt this soon on Milroe being an NFL starting quarterback.