Any Jalen Ramsey trade rumor should come with buyer beware sign

Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey finds himself at the center of another NFL trade rumor. Not even a year after the Dolphins handed Ramsey a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension, one that put him atop the league’s pay scale for cornerbacks, the team and Ramsey are 'mutually exploring trade options.' For fans, it’s hard not to roll your eyes at the sheer absurdity of this situation.

Back in September, Ramsey secured a long-term commitment and a fully guaranteed $24.3 million for 2025. Fast forward to April, and suddenly he’s looking for a way out. If it is indeed Ramsey simply wanting out after a down year for the team, this sounds more like the drama we see frequently in the NBA.

This isn’t Jalen Ramsey’s first rodeo with trade drama

If this sounds familiar, it should. Ramsey has made 'star corner on the move' his brand. First, he forced his way out of Jacksonville when the Jaguars were in chaos, landing with the Rams. He won a Super Bowl there during the 2021 campaign, then got traded to Miami in 2023. Now, here we go again.

What’s absurd here isn’t just the timing, although, let’s be honest, demanding a trade months after signing a market-setting extension is next-level. The Dolphins gave Ramsey everything he could want. Money, commitment, and a centerpiece role. Now, with the Dolphins missing the playoffs and in need of a reset, Ramsey is looking to bail. Welcome to the modern NFL ladies and gentlemen. This is why it’s always funny when people use the word loyalty in professional sports. It no longer exists on either side of the coin.

This drama creates headaches for Miami. Even at age 30, it’s hard to replace Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins cap takes a hit no matter how they attempt to finagle any trade. Draft planning (NFL Draft starts Apr 24) becomes a scramble, with the possibility of plugging a huge hole on such short notice. Ramsey’s trade history should make teams cautious. You never know how long he’ll stick around before the next dramatic exit.

Jalen Ramsey’s extension and recent performance

The Dolphins made a big splash locking up Ramsey, making him the highest-paid CB in the NFL early last season with that eye-popping three-year deal. At the time, it was a statement that Miami was all-in, and Ramsey was supposed to be their No. 1 guy for the foreseeable future. The numbers were huge, seemingly making Ramsey happy. Ultimately, the Dolphins ended up taking steps backward last season.

Let’s not pretend like the Dolphins didn’t have high hopes. Ramsey’s on-field production in 2024 didn’t live up to the paycheck. He started all 17 games and stayed healthy, but his coverage numbers slipped – an 83.2 passer rating allowed when targeted, with a 62-percent completion rate. He also missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie year. If you’re the Dolphins, that’s not what you expect from a guy eating up such a massive chunk of your salary cap.

Contractually, moving Ramsey won’t be simple. His 2025 salary is fully guaranteed and a trade would only give Miami moderate cap relief. So, it seems like the Dolphins find themselves in a tough situation. We don’t know the full story yet but it’s hard to believe Miami is willingly looking to trade a player they just signed for three more years knowing the ramifications.