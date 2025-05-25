Jalen Ramsey truth bomb could force a surprising Cowboys pivot

The Dallas Cowboys don’t plan on turning to Jalen Ramsey to address their cornerback depth issues. It was originally reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the Cowboys could be a team entering the sweepstakes for the veteran corner, but that conflicts with another report from Cowboyscountry.com.

So if Jalen Ramsey is no longer in contention to be sent to Dallas, who does that leave the Cowboys left to add? Well there’s quite a few options, but Cowboys Wire suggests Mike Hilton could be the lucky contestant. Adding Hilton has more benefits than not and certainly makes a lot of sense for Dallas.

For one, Hilton is a double whammy. He can be both a starter if Trevon Diggs is out for the start of the year like he’s projected to be. He could also fill their massive gap in the slot, which Cowboys Wire suggests should be their motive to add him.

This offseason has been more reminiscent of going all in like last year was supposed to be so maybe Jerry Jones decides to add a proven slot corner that could help ease the pressure on the depleted secondary.

Signing Mike Hilton is a win-win for the Dallas Cowboys defense

Hilton was huge for the Cincinnati Bengals when they added him after the Pittsburgh Steelers let his rookie deal expire. He was a key defensive back in their Super Bowl run and was the bright spot for quite a few years.

That’s the Hilton Dallas needs if they ultimately decide to sign him. I think he’s the best alternative to Ramsey. I don’t know if Dallas wants to take on Ramsey’s contract at this point in his career. According to Cowboys Wire, it would cost less than $13 million for the Cowboys to add Hilton.

Dallas added Kaiir Elam, who played in Buffalo, as well as Shavon Revel in the NFL Draft. But they still need another corner for depth to pair with Da’Ron Bland. And Bland himself is coming off an injury-filled 2024 season.

Hilton has been largely healthy so that’s a benefit as well. Right now the Cowboys need healthy defensive players. Their pass rush has already taken a hit and now their secondary is ailing too. Hilton is a player that can be available and defend the inside as well as the outside.

Matt Eberflus is entering a new era back as a defensive coordinator as things went awry in Chicago when he was the head coach. The last thing he needs is things to be bad in Dallas because of injury issues. Hilton could be his savior if nothing more.