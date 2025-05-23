Dolphins have 18 million reasons they haven’t traded Jalen Ramsey yet

The dollars and cents have to make sense first. Over the last few months, it has become abundantly clear that the Miami Dolphins and star defensive back Jalen Ramsey want to go their separate ways. Ramsey wants to play for a winner, while Miami wishes he was not as much of a financial obligation. It is why when the timing is right both parties will go their separate ways and Ramsey will be traded.

As far as who he could go to, that is a conversation for another day. As far as when he might be dealt, that is a different story. Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network provided a great deal of context regarding Ramsey's potential timeline to be dealt. The big key is that the Dolphins are going to want to wait until July 1. If they wait until then, they would be saving themselves $18 million in cap space.

Raiders Beat did a great job of identifying all the key parts in Wolfe's reporting for the NFL Network.

“I checked in with a couple of people on the Jalen Ramsey situation this week and I was told nothing is imminent. There have been conversations, draft weekend and throughout May, in regard to Jalen Ramsey. There is interest, but right now there’s nothing there’s nothing imminent."

Again, the July 1 date is the most paramount. This is because the cap hit will drop to under $7 million.

"But one thing I was told was to keep an eye on that July 1st date. The Dolphins would take a cap hit of over $25 million if they traded him before July. That number drops to under $7 million if they trade him after July 1st.”

Clearly, Ramsey has made up his mind that he wants to play elsewhere and Miami is okay with that.

“A lot of people are looking and saying ‘Jalen Ramsey is one of their best players. He’s been been elite.’ All these things are true, but I talked with their defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, today about the situation and his quote kind of sums up the Dolphins and Ramsey. He said that Ramsey has been a great player for us, but relationships are hard, and [Ramsey] has chosen to move on. This isn’t about a guy who wants more money or a guy who can’t play anymore…”

"Relationships are hard" but timing is everything, which is why Ramsey is going to be gone come July.

“This is just a situation where relationships are hard and the relationship between the Dolphins and Ramsey has essentially run out. I expect him to get trade at some point in June or July. They have talked to a lot teams.”

Here is Cameron Wolfe discussing what is to come regarding the Ramsey situation down in Miami.

The other big thing that needs to be said is Ramsey is not going to fetch high draft compensation.

All signs point to Dolphins trading Jalen Ramsey before training camp

If we put two and two together, Miami wants the price point to drop on how punitive of a cap hit it will be for the team, but no NFL team is going to give the Dolphins anything better than a day-three pick for him. Ramsey may try to play hardball and demand he could only go to a select few teams. That would shrink his market, but could also drive up the asking price that Miami might get for him instead.

For the sake of simplicity, let's say that after July 1 Ramsey will be dealt by the Dolphins to a contending team for a fourth or fifth-round pick. Miami would eat the $7 million cap hit, but could recoup some compensation in an effort to get him off the team's books. Keep in mind that Ramsey is a bit of a wanderer, as he has never played anywhere for very long during his entire football career.

As far as who could trade for him, I have heard any number of teams be interested in. Initially, I heard teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and my Atlanta Falcons be interested. I have heard rumblings that he could go back to his former team in the Los Angeles Rams. And of course, there might be some interest from a team like the Dallas Cowboys. The market is manifesting, but we need another month.

Unless he goes back to the Rams, expect for Ramsey to wear his fourth different NFL jersey this year.