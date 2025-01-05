Jalon Walker NFL Draft stock: Which teams should target Georgia LB?
By John Buhler
Few players were as disruptive defensively this past college football season than Georgia star linebacker Jalon Walker. Although the Sugar Bowl did not go the Dawgs' way, Walker was an ever-present menace in their defensive front seven. He was largely responsible for Georgia beating Texas twice this season, including winning the SEC Championship. Walker has a big decision to make soon.
Walker is eligible to enter the 2025 NFL Draft but could return to school if he so chooses. From a talent perspective, he is probably ready to declare this cycle. From a competitive standpoint, I could understand a player like him returning to school for one more year after how Georgia's season ended. Walker will inevitably make the right choice for himself, but one that probably will not be very easy.
So what I am going to do today is identify five NFL teams that I think could potentially take Walker in the middle of the first round. I would say that he could go as high as something like No. 8 or as low as something like No. 24. His range is all over the place, which I think could play a part in him potentially returning to school for one more year. Then again, football is a game of injury, so keep that in mind.
Let's start with an NFC team who is led by a man with a strong Georgia connection in his own right.
5. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks would be a fantastic landing spot for Walker in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite finishing above .500, they have already been eliminated from the postseason. They are led by first-year head coach Mike Macdonald. While he is best known for being the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens and the Michigan Wolverines previously, he is an alum of the University of Georgia.
While it is anyone's guess as to what the Seahawks may try to do in the 2025 NFL Draft, they are at their best when it comes to prioritizing building up an impressive arsenal on defense. Then again, trying to forecast what the Seahawks plan do in an NFL Draft is always a losing proposition. Seattle appears to be in the right position to potentially draft Walker, but they may have other bigger needs.
However, I feel strongly that Seattle would have a hard time passing on Walker if he is still available.
4. New York Jets
The New York Jets are about as high as I can realistically envision Walker coming off the board. Should Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter declare, I would venture to guess Gang Green would be in hot pursuit for him with the likes of the Carolina Panthers. The Jets would also be picking in the same range where Walker's Georgia teammate in elite edge rusher Mykel Williams may come off the board.
To me, I think the Jets taking Walker in the latter part of the top 10 could be seen as a bit of a reach. Then again, this team rarely knows what it is doing. Most importantly, the Jets will be hiring a new head coach and a new general manager this offseason. Until we know who will be taking over the reins in Florham Park, we cannot say for certain what direction the front office will want to go in.
Not to say this would be a wasted pick, but I think Walker may have much greater success elsewhere.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
From a tactical standpoint, I could really get behind Walker going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Todd Bowles' son Troy was in the same Georgia linebacker room as Walker, so he may have more intel on what the Butkus winner brings to the table. Tampa Bay will be picking in the range where Walker could potentially come off the board in the late teens to early 20s. This would be a tremendous pickup here.
As a fan of the Atlanta Falcons, this might drive me crazy. I know first-hand the talent Walker brings to the football field. There are games where he disappears at times, but there are others where he completely takes over. I forecast there being about four of five games a year where he tips the scales in his team's favor because of his defensive prowess. His instincts are off the charts, so that is ideal.
If the Buccaneers want to sustain excellence in the NFC South, then I would prioritize drafting Walker.
2. Indianapolis Colts
Who knows what the Indianapolis Colts are doing honestly? While I would be in favor of giving head coach Shane Steichen another season or two as their head coach, they need to get a new general manager over Chris Ballard yesterday. No front office executive has gotten to operate with less consequence over the last decade than him. Regardless, I will still try and target Walker in the draft.
For my money, I would go with the best defensive player available in the first round if I were running the Colts. The only exception is if a great wide receiver drops down to where they are picking. Since I do not trust Anthony Richardson as a franchise quarterback at all, I would make it a point to get better on the other side of the ball to help counterbalance his lack of progress as the position. Oh, the Colts.
The Colts need some juice beyond Jonathan Taylor and I think Walker can bring that over on defense.
1. Atlanta Falcons
After having had great success drafting on offense, the Atlanta Falcons need to go with a defensive playmaker with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While I would prefer it to be a pass rusher, I would be okay with a defensive back as well. The good news is three players off Georgia's stellar defense could be first-round picks in Walker, edge rusher Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks.
Atlanta will be in the range to draft either Walker or Starks, possibly Williams if he were to fall for some reason. Since there are a ton of high-end defensive players potentially coming off the board in the late teens to early 20s, Atlanta needs to play it cool and take the best player who can help their defense win games now. Walker won Georgia a ton of games defensively this past season. Let's go!
Walker's NFL Draft positioning is somewhat fluid, but the Falcons have no choice but to go defense.