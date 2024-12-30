Jamal Murray blasts Nuggets critics as he emerges from brutal start to season
The Denver Nuggets faced the Detroit Pistons in a hard-fought contest Saturday night, thanks to Jamal Murray’s best game of the season. The starting point guard delivered a breakout performance, scoring a season-high 34 points alongside five rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and a steal in 40 minutes of action.
For Nuggets fans, this was the version of Murray they had been waiting to see all season. However, when asked about his early-season struggles and criticism, Murray gave a candid and confident response.
“I just let people talk because that’s what they do best,” Murray said postgame. “That’s the reason why there are people over there, and I’m over here.”
Jamal Murray has a lot to say after latest offensive surge for Nuggets
Murray’s recent offensive surge has been a welcome sight for Denver. Over his last seven games, he’s scored 20 or more points in six outings, including a December monthly average of 22.2 points on an impressive 43.4 percent shooting from three-point range. Despite his resurgence, the Nuggets have only gone 5-5 in the last 10 games Murray has played, leaving them half a game behind the fifth seed in the competitive Western Conference.
This breakout game was particularly meaningful, as it marked Murray’s first 30-point performance of the season. November proved to be a rough stretch, with averages of just 17.8 points on 31.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc—a steep decline from his career-high 42.5 percent three-point shooting last season.
The Nuggets’ struggles this season aren’t solely on Murray’s shoulders, but his inconsistency as a reliable second scoring option behind Nikola Jokic has undeniably impacted the team’s success. Without the depth of offensive weapons they once had, Denver has relied heavily on Murray to complement Jokic’s brilliance.
Despite the ups and downs, the Nuggets still boast one of the league’s most potent offenses, a hallmark of their 2023 championship run. The key, however, lies in Murray rediscovering the consistency and aggression that made him a feared opponent.
Murray’s recent performances suggest he’s heading in the right direction, and Denver’s experiment with pairing him alongside Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup could be paying dividends. Westbrook’s presence may be helping Murray regain the confidence he needs to thrive, allowing him to focus on his scoring and playmaking strengths.
If Murray can continue to build on this momentum, he has the potential to return to the elite form that struck fear into opponents during Denver’s title run. For the Nuggets, his resurgence is critical not just for regular-season success but for their aspirations of repeating as NBA champions.