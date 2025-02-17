Jameis Winston NFL free agency landing spots: Steelers among favorites
The 2025 offseason quarterback market is about as dry as a quarterback market has been in recent NFL history. The NFL Draft doesn't have too many signal callers that look like first round talents. There aren't very many guys that project as day one starters either. Top prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders seem like high ceiling, low floor prospects.
The free agency class is led by quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, and soon to be Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is expected to be cut by the New York Jets as the two sides look to head in different directions.
One of the more interesting free agent quarterbacks is Cleveland Browns signal caller Jameis Winston. Winston is coming off a season in which he was the backup for Deshaun Watson, but due to Watson's season-ending injury, Winston had his chance to shine.
In 12 games, seven starts, Winston registered over 2,100 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was benched down the stretch, but that seemed more like a tanking move for the Browns than anything else.
If Winston opts to leave Cleveland, which seems quite likely, which teams will be the top suitor for the fan-favorite signal caller?
3. Las Vegas Raiders
When looking at the teams that could land Winston, there are over a dozen potential matches. But this is if Winston is willing to play as a backup again. Given the ceiling that comes with having him as the starter, it's unlikely that Winston is willing to move to a backup role for the rest of his career.
Right now, Winston could step up as the next quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. Pete Carroll came out of retirement to coach this team, so it's unlikely the Raiders will look to be in rebuilding mode for too long. Landing Winston wouldn't be signing a franchise quarterback, but it would be a cheap option who gives Las Vegas the potential to win a few games right now as they search for the quarterback of the future.
Now, if Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders fall to pick No. 6 in the draft, things could quickly change. If one of those two prospects is somehow available when the Raiders are on the clock, Las Vegas would absolutely draft them. There's also a chance the Raiders trade up to select one of these two. If the Raiders don't land a franchise quarterback in the draft, signing Winston as a buffer signal caller would make quite a bit of sense for Carroll's new squad.
2. New York Jets
The New York Jets are in a very similar situation to the Raiders. The Jets had quarterback Aaron Rodgers when the offseason began, but they've made it clear that they're looking to move on from the 41-year-old signal caller. That places them in almost the exact same situation as Las Vegas. New York has the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft, one selection after the Raiders. It's unlikely there will be a franchise quarterback available at pick No. 7, so unless the Jets are in the mood to trade up, they'll need to find a quarterback in free agency.
The option that makes the most sense for them is Winston. New York has a very talented roster with plenty of weapons to use on offense. Winston, when at his best, is firing on all cylinders in an air raid attack. New York and Garrett Wilson would likely thrive with Winston under center.
If the Jets want to select a quarterback like Will Howard, Jalen Milroe, or Jaxson Dart in the second, third, or fourth rounds of the NFL Draft (Dart may go earlier than that), Winston would be the perfect bridge quarterback until the younger signal caller is ready to roll.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to lose both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in free agency this offseason. But, it's increasingly likely that Pittsburgh and coach Mike Tomlin look to re-sign one of the two. If you were to ask the Pittsburgh faithful, a majority would likely rather have Fields than any other signal caller available on the market.
But in a move that is reminiscent of last offseason, Pittsburgh could bring in two starting caliber quarterbacks to help push the QB room to its max potential. In this situation, it would be Winston and Fields.
While Fields would likely be the starter, it wouldn't be by a huge margin. If he struggled mightily, Tomlin could turn to Winston without hesitation. Plus, the Steelers are notorious for running an offense where the quarterback limits turnovers. If Winston could get rolling in an offense like this, he may end up as a breakout star in the NFL.
If the Steelers don't re-sign Fields, it's even more likely they chase after Winston. Expect the former top pick to have a very aggressive market this offseason.