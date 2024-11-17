Jameis Winston revenge nix and 2 more Saints keys to victory vs lowly Browns
Without a wicked injury on Halloween Night in 2021 in the Superdome, Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston might still be the Saints starter when the Browns (2-7) visit New Orleans (3-7) Sunday afternoon (Noon central, FOX).
Winston loved the city and being a Saint, particularly with then-coach and quarterback guru Sean Payton grooming him into a better quarterback that season. Now, he's back and still dangerous - for both teams - and will start his third game in place of injured Deshaun Watson for Cleveland. The Saints' defense must not let him get hot and stop his and other explosive plays while continuing the successful play-action passing game it re-started last week in a win over Atlanta.
3. Saints must contain Jameis Winston
In Jameis Winston's first start for the injured Watson this season on Oct. 27, he completed 27-of-41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. That included the game winner - a 38-yard TD pass to Cedric Tillman with 59 seconds to play for a 29-24 upset of Baltimore.
But in a career microcosm, he turned around and threw three interceptions with one TD in a 27-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers the next week. After an open date, what will happen Sunday when Winston, 30, returns to the site of the best start of his NFL career? Winston, the first pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay out of national champion Florida State (2013), threw 30 interceptions in his last season with the Bucs in 2019. But under Payton in 2021, he won the starting job post Drew Brees and was 5-2 as the starter with the highest QB rating in his career at 102.8.
His previous high QBR was a 92.2 and was in the 80s three times as the Bucs' starter. Through those seven games with Payton, he was 95-of-161 for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns with only three interceptions. But an illegal horse collar tackle by Winston's former Tampa Bay teammate Devin White made Winston land awkwardly in a 36-27 win over the Bucs that Halloween. He tore his ACL and injured his MCL in his knee in the process. And he has never been a regular starter since.
Winston opened the 2022 season as the Saints' starter, but four fractures in his back in the opener eventually sidelined him. And then-coach Dennis Allen stuck with Andy Dalton for the next two seasons befor Winston became a Brown this season.
"There's nothing you can say to convince me that he's not supposed to be a heavy starter in this league," Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan said this week. Many felt Winston should have started over Dalton when healthy. Allen, though, never seemed to like Winston.
"This will be a semi-homecoming for him. I know he's going to be fired up because he's always fired up," Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi said. "He'll be even more fired up to play in the Superdome."
2. Stop the explosive plays
The Saints held off the Falcons last week, 20-17, to snap a seven-game winning streak, but their defense still allowed 468 yards. In the process, New Orleans allowed 12 plays of 16 yards or more, including two rushes of 24 yards or more. A 37-yard TD jaunt by Bijan Robinson got the Falcons within 20-17 late in the third quarter. Explosive plays cost the Saints in late, close losses to Philadelphia and to Atlanta in the first meeting this season.
Cleveland is 31st out of 32 NFL teams in total offense with 274 yards a game and 28th in passing and rushing offense at 183.4 and 91 a game, respectively. The Saints' defense should be able to contain the gashes against a poor offense, if it can keep the rejuvenated Winston under pressure. Then again, the Saints are 29th in the NFL against the pass (244.6 yards a game) and 27th against the run (141 a game).
1. Keep the play-action thriving
The Browns have a decent defense as they are No. 14 against the run (122.6 yards a game) and No. 13 against the pass (205.7). So, the Saints need to make sure they establish the run as a threat early as they did against Atlanta. That opened the play-action passing game, which the Saints had gotten away from before Rizzi's arrival as interime coach.
The Saints must get Alvin Kamara going early to help Derek Carr complete the short and easy passes.