Browns make the right move at QB despite small contingent of tank-friendly fans
The Cleveland Browns couldn’t be in a worse position coming out of the bye week. They have nothing other than a draft pick to play for at this point. That’s what makes what happens the next eight games interesting.
Jameis Winston proved he’s far better than Deshaun Watson — which most people probably already knew — and looked like he could be a temporary fix for the Browns. But is it worth throwing away a good draft pick for pride at this point?
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said they are rocking with Winston coming out of the bye week, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. We’ve seen all sides of Winston in a matter of weeks so it’s not like inserting him means the team’s going to automatically win the next eight games.
More than wins, this team needs something to believe in and Winston became that reason when he was inserted into the lineup. Nothing good comes from changing the quarterback again.
Browns sticking with Jameis Winston is a win-win situation as they look to 2025
Sticking with Winston is important for these Browns because he gave Browns fans something the team hadn’t had in over a year and that’s belief. When Joe Flacco took the field, the team and fan base rallied around him.
He won games. He led the Browns to the playoffs. He looked like everything we wanted Deshaun Watson to be so bad. Winston has that same vibe around this team.
Sure he didn’t look great against the Los Angeles Chargers. But you knew what you were getting with Winston. He’s a gunslinger that has no hesitation with throwing the ball around. He’s the only one that can throw for over 5,000 yards with 30-plus touchdowns and interceptions.
But he’s also a teammate any player would want to play for. He’s made Cedric Tillman look like the Browns have Amari Cooper’s replacement as a No. 1 option. He’s found a way to make an offense that hadn’t surpassed 300 yards before he took over look like it’s worthy of being in the NFL.
Winston is everything that Cleveland needs right now. If he wins a few more games, that’s a bonus. But playing Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn’t make the situation any better. You’re going to lose regardless of who’s under center.
At least with Winston, we have something to believe in. He’s one of the NFL’s most likable players. That’s a step up from Watson and the Browns deserve that.