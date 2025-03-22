Jameis Winston took Saquon Barkley’s free agency advice from Super Bowl week

The New York Giants have finally made (at least one) decision at quarterback, reportedly signing free agent quarterback Jameis Winston on Friday. The 31-year-old spent 2024 with the Cleveland Browns and will be joining Big Blue on a two-year, $8 million contract (worth up to $16 million with built-in incentives).

If that combination sounds familiar, it should. A former Giant-turned-rival quite literally manifested it ahead of the Super Bowl.

While fielding questions from the media ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Philadelphia Eagles running back (and former Giants star) Saquon Barkley was asked by Winston (jokingly) where he should sign next. Barkley responded, "I think New York needs a quarterback right now."

"I think New York needs a quarterback right now."@saquon tells @Jaboowins to sign with the Giants #JameisOnFOX pic.twitter.com/hGpx5bj042 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 4, 2025

"I know Dabes will do you right," Barkley continued, referring to New York head coach Brian Daboll.

Lo and behold, over a month later Winston is a Giant and Barkley is a Super Bowl champion. Seems like a win-win scenario right there.

Saquon Barkley's job advice works out for Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Either Barkley is a fortune teller, or he's one of the greatest job references known to mankind. It's probably the latter given Giants general manager Joe Schoen was willing to look past Winston's 12 interceptions last season in 12 appearances for Cleveland.

Winston did throw for 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns, however. That's nothing to sneeze at considering that the last iteration of the Giants' passing game featured the failed Daniel Jones experiment, Drew Lock and Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito.

Winston helped a struggling wide receiver like Jerry Jeudy have a career year; just imagine what he could do with second-year phenom Malik Nabers.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero noted in his reporting on Friday that the Giants are still looking to sign or draft another quarterback this offseason. The team only has two passers currently on the roster: Winston and DeVito, who signed a one-year deal on March 8.

Having the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft, New York may want to select a rookie to sit behind Winston for most of 2025. But let's be realistic, whoever that rookie may be (Miami's Cam Ward? Colorado's Shedeur Sanders?) will probably be thrust into action quicker than Michael Penix Jr. was with Kirk Cousins in Atlanta.