James Cook contract drama proves Bills’ 2025 season is make or break

It's no secret that James Cook wants a new contract. The problem, though, is that according to the latest update in the seemingly never-ending contract saga from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, he's not and has never been close to a deal with the Buffalo Bills. This revelation makes it clear that the 2025 NFL season is make or break for the Bills.

"That’s why the Bills already tried to get him signed. They had talks earlier in the offseason and my sense is that the two sides were never very close to finding real common ground. Which explains how quiet it’s been on the Cook front since that flurry of Buffalo extensions," Breer wrote.

Obviously, this can change at a moment's notice, but nothing about how both sides have treated these negotiations suggests that a deal is coming anytime soon. Assuming a deal won't be reached ahead of the 2025 campaign, the Bills must treat this season as if its Super Bowl or bust.

James Cook's contract update adds more pressure onto Bills' 2025 season

I get both sides of this dilemma. Cook has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL and a really important piece in Buffalo's offense. He wants to get paid like an elite back. On the flip side, the Bills have committed a ton of money to extensions this offseason alone, and might not think Cook is worth the money that he's asking for, however much that might be.

While the Bills might be in the right for not caving to Cook's demands, this puts them in an incredibly difficult position. Not only is Cook willing to, at the very least, sit out for part of OTAs, but this vital piece to their operation is in his final year under contract. The Bills can very easily be without a very important piece of their team by this time next season.

If Cook's chances of leaving next season are elevated this puts more pressure on the Bills to win it all in 2025. That might be easier said than done, but that's simply the reality.

Bills can ill afford to lose James Cook

We've seen what this Bills offense looks like without Cook, and it's flawed. Josh Allen is unbelievable - he might be the best quarterback in the NFL, and can lead an elite offense without an elite back. The problem, though, is that he can't do everything, especially now that he's entering his age-29 season. The Bills' offense has become much more efficient without having to rely on Allen to throw the football at an elite level while also running the ball at will.

At the end of the day, is it more likely that the Bills finally get over their Kansas City Chiefs-sized hump and advance to the Super Bowl after losing their best skill position player? Probably not. I get that meeting Cook's demands will make it tougher to build a team around him and everyone else they've paid, but it's simply on Brandon Beane to find a way.

The lack of clarity on that front, though, adds import to this season. If the Bills can't get it done and then proceed to lose Cook, it's hard to envision them being better off.