James Harden gives extremely James Harden-like answer when asked about losing Paul George
Over the offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers lost All-Star wing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. With the loss of George and Kawhi Leonard missing the start of the season expectations are fairly low for the Clippers.
However, James Harden's stats will certainly increase with more opportunity. In a recent interview with ESPN's Shams Charania Harden spoke to this increased opportunity.
James Harden on Paul George's departure
When asked about how he feels George's leaving in free agency impacts him and the team Harden said the following.
"My role doesn't change, my usage rate is going to be higher, so I get more opportunities. You know me coming here was for aspirations to win a title. For me the role doesn't change more usage and opportunity to be who I am."
Harden's usage and stats will certainly skyrocket. However, at 35 in an incredibly competitive Western Conference and with Kawhi's injury concerns it's very unlikely he can lead a team to a title. The Clippers are more likely to be competing for a playoff spot and have a strong chance to be a lottery team. Last season Harden averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds with a 20.6 usage rate. Notably his points per game and usage rate were the lowest since his OKC days.
In the first game of the season, Harden put up 29 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists on 10-of-28 shooting from the field and 2-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc with an absurd 41.6 usage rate. The Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns 116-113 in overtime.
This game was somewhat a sign of things to come for the Clippers season, especially in games where Kawhi doesn't play. Harden won't post this exact average without Leonard however, scoring in the low to mid-20s with close to 10 assists per game with a mid-30s usage rate on low efficiency feels realistic. Furthermore, Harden and Zubac's two-man game was an encouraging sign Zubac posted 21 points and nine rebounds.
While Kawhi is expected to miss two weeks as of now his extensive injury history makes this timetable questionable. Regardless, Harden seems excited about the opportunity to have number-one option production and these comments are very on-brand for Harden. After being traded to the Clippers last season Harden called himself the system before this season he said that he is one of the players the NBA had to adjust to. While Harden mentioned his goal with the Clippers is to win a title many people believe he's more focused on individual statistics considering comments like these.
Harden has been here before
Harden spoke about the talent level of the Clippers and what he expects from this season.
"I've been in situations like this where we have not as much talent as other teams. But that's when leadership goal has to really really click in."
Harden definitely has a point here he helped the 2010s-era Houston Rockets consistently overachieve. He helped promote a heliocentric style of offense which Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are replicating somewhat Harden is simply one of the most effective offensive engines of all time. The Clippers are now similar to the Harden-era Rockets with a combination of shooting and defensive-minded wings along with a pick-and-roll big man.
Nevertheless, a 35-year-old Harden can not lead a team to a title and the Clippers will not be nearly as successful as the Rockets. Additionally, mentioning leadership here is interesting considering he has consistently been criticized for his leadership ability throughout his career. After requesting three trades between 2020-2023 these criticisms have only been more common. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if Harden can turn back the clock and help lead the Clippers to a surprising amount of success this season.