James Harden's postgame move shows why his system doesn't work

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers were an Aaron Gordon fingernail away from potentially taking a 3-1 first-round series lead over the Denver Nuggets. Instead, they were embarrassingly sent packing in a lopsided win-or-go-home clash, halting an otherwise shockingly stellar 2024-25 campaign.

Harden has now lost a Game 7 with four different NBA franchises. Yeesh! His career-long shortcomings when the lights get brighter are well-chronicled, though no one's ostensibly more frustrated about it than he is. The 11-time All-Star reportedly skipped out on postgame media availability following the Clippers' 120-101 defeat in Denver, highlighting what plagues him in the playoffs.

James Harden left Ball Arena without speaking to media. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 4, 2025

James Harden dodging postgame media appearance after Game 7 loss vs. Nuggets highlights playoff struggles

Whenever Harden decides to retire, he will undeniably be considered an all-time NBA great and keep some lofty company. However, his lack of leadership and accountability will follow him to the Hall of Fame and beyond. The standout guard has addressed the media once over L.A.'s past four contests, with the lone appearance being after they won Game 6.

No one can take away Harden's Springfield-bound status, but moments like this are a testament to why he perennially shrivels up in the postseason. Part of being relied on as a face of the franchise is being a professional on and off the court -- at all times. Keeping your head held high through the highs and lows, even if it's a harsh reality, separates the competitors from the champions.

While Harden declared himself "a system" upon joining the Clippers last season, he's mostly lived up to that proclamation. He's been a fantastic co-pilot alongside Kawhi Leonard and has kept the ship afloat when the oft-injured superstar wing has been out of the lineup. But his inability to face the Sweet Chin Music is emblematic of a 16-year (and counting) pursuit of the elusive first ring.

Frankly, the final score doesn't do the shellacking Denver gave the Clippers justice. A late spurt from Los Angeles' reserves narrowed a 30-point gap to 19 in the closing stages. Yet, Harden's antics may be the ugliest aspect of Los Angeles' disappointing exit.