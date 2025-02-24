Robertson brothers accomplish feat NHL hasn't seen in nearly 25 years

Hockey Day in America signifies the ending of Hockey Week Across America, which is an annual celebration from USA Hockey promoting the game of ice hockey in the United States.

This year's Hockey Day in America was on Sunday Feb. 23, 2025, highlighted by a 10-game slate of action in the National Hockey League. TNT celebrated with a nationally broadcast double-header featuring the Washington Capitals crushing the Edmonton Oilers 7-3 (with the Gr8 Chase on display) followed by the New York Rangers securing two points vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-3 bout inching the Rangers up in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

This year's slate of games also produced some exciting stats, my personal favorite being the offensive production from the Robertson brothers.

Dallas Stars' winger Jason Robertson scored three goals in the middle frame of Sunday's 4-3 road win over the New York Islanders. His hat trick only took a meager 8:40 of the second period to accomplish; two of the three goals occurring on the power play. This is his fourth career hat trick, and first of this season.

Meanwhile, halfway across the country in Chicago, Jason's younger brother Toronto Maple Leafs' winger Nicholas Robertson erupted in the second period as well. He scored two goals to help propel the Leafs to a road win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. One of his two occurred on the man advantage to tie the score 1-1 and his second hit the back of the net just 15 seconds before the second intermission. He gave the Leafs a 3-1 lead at 19:45 of the middle frame.

In the process, the Robertson's did something the NHL hasn't seen in nearly 25 years.

Jason Robertson, Nick Robertson each have multi-goal games on same day

Jason scored three goals to lead the @DallasStars to victory while Nick scored twice in a @MapleLeafs win. #NHLStats: https://t.co/WJ9EA050pV pic.twitter.com/tqZwd9UAXn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 24, 2025

A set of brothers, different teams, five goals total; not bad for the American-born California natives!

The last time a pair of brothers scored multiple goals on the same day was almost 25 years ago, on March 1, 2000. Florida Panthers' winger Pavel Bure scored in the first and third periods en route to a 3-1 home win vs. the Maple Leafs. Across the country in Calgary, younger brother Calgary Flames' winger Valeri Bure scored two in the third to help the Flames convincingly beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-2 at home.

