Jaxson Hayes has started trash-talking Rudy Gobert before the series even starts

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first NBA playoff series with superstar Luka Dončić. That will undeniably be the focal point of discussion surrounding an intriguing showdown. However, another interesting subplot appears to be taking shape: the looming battle on the interior.

During a recent media session, Lakers center Jaxson Hayes discussed his matchup with Timberwolves standout Rudy Gobert. And by the sound of it, he isn't intimidated by the assignment — or even putting much thought into it, for that matter.

Jaxson Hayes on Wolves center Rudy Gobert in the first round: “He’s my matchup but he’s not my main focus” pic.twitter.com/bybXqEJ0B7 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 17, 2025

"[Gobert's] not my main focus," Hayes said (h/t Dave McMenamin of ESPN). "I mean, obviously, he's my main matchup. But my main focus is getting guys like Luka [Dončić] and them open, rebounding, crashing hard, just out-competing them."

Jaxson Hayes sends a thinly veiled shot to Rudy Gobert ahead of Lakers-Timberwolves NBA playoff series

To some degree, Hayes is right. While he'll primarily guard Gobert, his responsibilities expand beyond the four-time Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach JJ Redick will rely on him to do the dirty work inside for a Lakers squad lacking size and physicality. Nonetheless, intentional or not, those are fighting words.

Hayes understands he has bigger fish to fry. Gobert isn't a threat to score beyond his rim-running and lob threat. But the Minnesota big man is also a high-end offensive rebounder, so he'll have to stay attached and crash the glass hard.

Sending a shot at Gobert before Game 1 between Los Angeles and Minnesota can go one of two ways for Hayes. Option A is that it backfires tremendously and serves as bulletin-board material for the Frenchman and the Wolves. Alternatively, the smack talk could age beautifully into a viral meme if he gets proven right and the Lakers handle business.

Regardless, the duel of 7-footers is a storyline worth following throughout the best-of-seven bout between the No. 3 seed Lakers and No. 6 seed Timberwolves. Hayes and Gobert will be banging down low, and it's personal now.