The Boston Celtics find themselves down 3-1 after a thrilling Game 4 matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

After the Celtics held the lead coming into halftime, the momentum shifted during the third quarter and the Knicks went on a significant run. Matters went from bad to worse when Jayson Tatum exited the game with an Achilles injury, being ruled out for the remainder of the series (and likely next season).

With their backs against the wall and facing elimination, the Celtics must dig deep if they want to extend the series, and one player has to shoulder the load to keep their season alive.

Jaylen Brown can silence his doubters once and for all

While Tatum has managed to steal headlines over the years, Brown has quietly been one of the best players in the league.

The All-NBA guard has shown the ability to dominate when needed, most notably earning Finals MVP honors in 2024. He had another stellar season last year, one in which he averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 46.3 percent shooting from the field. But even in the moments when he's stepped up for the Celtics, his haters will point to his Jayson Tatum safety net and the deep supporting cast around him.

Brown willl need to be the undisputed leader for the Celtics if they hope to come out alive in Game 5 and force a Game 6.

He and the rest of the Celtics have a challenging task ahead of them. They would have to come back down 3-1 against a really gritty New York Knicks team without Tatum.

Brown has been solid throughout this series, including scoring 20 points during Game 4. But he would need to elevate his play if they want to win. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have both shown up this series when the Celtics have needed them the most, however, a dominant performance from Brown would go a long way.

Brown's legacy isn't in question — he is a champion and carving out a place in Celtics franchise history. But if he wants to prove that he's really one of the best players in the league and the kind of guy who can carry a contender, now is the time.