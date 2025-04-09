Jaylen Wells posts 2-word IG update as NBA fans rally around rookie on social media

Jaylen Wells is in good spirits after a scary fall that forced him to get stretchered off the court during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Charlotte Hornets. He posted a simple message on his Instagram story while going through recovery to prove it.

Wells wrote "Go Grizz" over the top of a picture of him in the hospital. He had a cut above his right eye and his right wrist was heavily wrapped.

Jaylen Wells says “Go Grizz” on Instagram pic.twitter.com/g2WBVnYrKc — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) April 9, 2025

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Wells suffered a broken right wrist.

He was hurt during the first half of the Grizzlies game against the Hornets after KJ Simpson collided with him midair, causing the nasty fall. Simpson was handed a Flagrant 2 and ejected for the foul.

Before Wells got hurt, he was in the middle of a Rookie of the Year campaign. He was fifth in the Kia Rookie Ladder and was a second round selection by the Grizzlies. Though he wasn't projected to be a star for the Grizzlies, he came in and had a significant impact on the roster. It's why NBA fans and Grizzlies fans alike showed love for Wells as he recovers.

NBA, Memphis Grizzlies fans show support for Jaylen Wells after scary injury against Charlotte Hornets

Grizzlies fans wasted no time showing support for Wells after his scary injury against the Hornets. He was stretchered off and there was a brief pause in the game, following his injury.

Jaylen Wells is so awesome, I just want to take a moment to give him his flowers 💐



Underrated overlooked 2nd Rnd pick that burst onto the scene and stole the starting SF spot on the 2nd seed Grizzlies from a proven vet Marcus Smart



Has played in EVERY game of the season — Memphis Mcchicken (@MemphisMcchickn) April 9, 2025

prayers for jaylen wells really love this team and everything they do 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BkU3JPlHIu — 🐻 (@yo12ski) April 9, 2025

One fan offered up a prayer on their X platform account for Wells, following his scary injury.

I pray for Jaylen Wells

"Dear God, grant strength and healing to this warrior of the court. Where there is pain, bring relief; where there is weakness, restore power; and where there is discouragement, lift his spirit with hope. Guide his recovery, so he may once again rise and… — Monkey Rainbow (@bananalyfgaming) April 9, 2025

Another fan took a different route. Instead of slandering Simpson for what looked like an inadvertent hit, he commended him for coming to Wells aid after the contact. Simpson went to Wells immediately after making contact with him. He showed some remorse and one person decided to acknowledge that.

Praying for Jaylen Wells. Respect to the man who accidentally hurt him and immediately tried to come to Jaylen's aid and clearly felt really bad about it. — Midnight Medium | Horror/Action/RPGs (@amidnightmedium) April 9, 2025

What does injury to Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells mean for playoff push?

The Memphis Grizzlies have been dealt a crazy run of bad luck. First the team fired their former coach, Taylor Jenkins, with nine games left in the season and turned to Tuomas Iisalo as the interim coach amid a playoff push.

Now they lose one of their better role players for the rest of the season after he suffered a broken wrist. That puts the onus on the remainder of the roster to step up. The Grizzlies have options, but it's not ideal.

They could turn to Vince Williams Jr. or G.G. Jackson. They're two of the young wings that have garnered bigger roles over the last year. Both have dealt with injuries that hampered them this season.

Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal also alluded to the fact that the Grizzlies have also used taller lineups, inserting Santi Aldama in at small forward too. A late season playoff push just got even more interesting for the Grizzlies.