Jazz Chisholm punished by MLB after ripping umpires on social media

Jazz Chisholm let his emotions get the best of him in the New York Yankees game on Thursday night. After arguing with the umpire about a called strike three he didn’t like, he was thrown out of the game.

Nearly as the game resumed, he was already on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, and throwing around expletives, doubling-down on his frustration. Well the MLB didn’t take too lightly to that, obviously and slammed Chisholm with a punishment following his outburst.

Boone said Chisholm was fined and suspended one game for his ejection/tweet last night. Chisholm is appealing — Erik Boland (@eboland11) April 18, 2025

The MLB hit Chisholm with a fine and a one-game suspension for his reaction to being ejected. He’s probably fortunate it was just one game. Criticizing umpires will never go over well with the league and it certainly won’t help going to social media to express how mad you are.

Even if it was justified, he probably would have been fine getting ejected. But the extra reaction was just salt on the wound. Understandably, he was hit with a punishment.

Jazz Chisholm to appeal one game suspension from MLB after fine, suspension

The MLB prohibits players from taking to social media to criticize an umpire. Chisholm should have used his ejection to cool off and not continue to add to it. That’s why the MLB suspended him.

Chisholm will appeal the decision, per Yankees manager Aaron Boone, so he will play on Friday. I doubt he wins that appeal let alone even has a case. He blatantly broke one of the MLB’s rules when it comes to using social media responsibly.

Though he did express remorse for his actions and reactions, that probably won’t be enough.

“I lost my emotions. I lost my cool. I got to be better than that. ... I'm definitely mad at myself for losing my cool,” Chisholm said per an ESPN story.

Chisholm has been a welcomed addition to the Yankees since he arrived last summer. He was key in the Yankees’ postseason run that ended with a 4-1 loss in the World Series. He can’t have mental mistakes if the Yankees hope to return to the World Series.

The good thing is he realized he was wrong. The bad part is he recognized it a little too late.