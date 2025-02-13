Jed Hoyer, predictably, fell incredibly short of bringing Alex Bregman to Cubs
By Austin Owens
Going into this offseason, Alex Bregman was one of the most sought after MLB free agents on the market. Despite his popularity, he did not sign a deal until late Wednesday night, just a couple weeks away from spring training.
Over the last month, Bregman rumors heated up and cooled down repeatedly. The Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs were the two teams that made the most sense for Bregman to join, but it was ultimately the Boston Red Sox which landed the two-time All-Star.
Bregman was initially seeking a long-term deal but the offer the Red Sox made was irresistible. Bregman will make $40 million for the next three years (deferrals included) but also has the opportunity to opt out of the contract after each season. Comparing Bregman's contract to the Cubs’ offer puts into perspective how far off a deal was from being reached.
Cubs offer to Alex Bregman fell well short of Red Sox contract
Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared on X the offers that Bregman turned down. The Tigers and Cubs were both at one point considered favorites to sign Bregman this offseason but their offers did not come close to Boston’s.
The Cubs’ offer to Bregman was a four-year deal worth $120 million. With Boston, he can earn the same amount of money in one less year and still have the freedom to return to the free agent market after each season if he chooses.
With the Cubs, player options better have been included in the contract offer. If not, then they never stood a chance.
The difference between three and four years for $120 million does not sound significant. However, Bregman’s yearly salary for Boston will be $40 million (some of that is deferred money, so will not be received in the moment) and with the Cubs it would have been $30 million. By signing with the Cubs, Bregman would have lost $10 million a year, which his agent Scott Boras would not let happen.