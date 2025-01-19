Jed Hoyer's second-place Tanner Scott finish provides Cubs the perfect pivot
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs were in on Tanner Scott, considered by most pundits to be the best relief pitcher on the free-agent market...until Sunday. Scott, like seemingly every available free agent these days, signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers loaded with bonuses and deferred money. The Dodgers are leaning into the baseball villain role, and it looks good on them.
The Cubs reportedly finished second for Scott, as the decision came down to them or the Dodgers. One look at the rosters probably made that choice quite easy for the 30-year-old relief pitcher, and that's not shot at the Cubs. Jed Hoyer and Co. could very well be building something on the north sie of Chicago, and sound willing to spend real money for the first time in awhile. However, they are not Los Angeles. The Dodgers roster is stacked, and they've gotten even better this week by signing Roki Sasaki and now Scott. There are no holes on the depth chart.
Whiffing on Scott is painful for the Cubs because their bullpen really could've used some assistance. Hoyer will have to fill that need in a different fashion, but in the meantime, they can use some of the capital offered to Scott to sign another high-priced free agent just looking for a new home.
That would be Alex Bregman.
Alex Bregman is an ideal backup plan after Cubs whiff on Tanner Scott
While Bregman is coming off a down year by his standards, he's still one of the best and most recognizable third basemen in baseball. Signing Bregman would provide the Cubs with another solid bat in their lineup and some familiarity for Kyle Tucker, a former Astros star Chicago landed in a trade this winter. Tucker is a free agent next offseason. Perhaps he'd be more enticed to stay around if Bregman were in the clubhouse with him.
Not to mention, the Cubs have a glaring hole at third base. Matt Shaw is a top-ranked prospect and could be great one day. Shaw is hoping that opportunity comes sooner rather than later. Still, relying on a player with limited MLB experience to play such a critical position comes with some risks.
Signing Bregman to a two-to-three-year contract would be best for both sides, as it would allow the 30-year-old one last chance at free agency in a few years and provide the Cubs with a stopgap as to not rush Shaw before he's ready.
And, frankly, someone has to sign Bregman before the Dodgers do.