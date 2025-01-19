Jeff Ulbrich's shot at redemption could define Raheem Morris' Atlanta Falcons tenure
By John Buhler
And so we meet again... After interviewing seven different candidates to replace Jimmy Lake as the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris opted to go with the guy he knows the best. With former New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich back on the market, Morris pounced at the opportunity to bring back his former Falcons colleague to Atlanta. Both were on Dan Quinn's staff.
Adding Ulbrich this offseason always seemed like a strong possibility. Morris and Ulbrich were on Quinn's staff in different roles from 2015 to 2020. When Morris replaced Quinn as the interim head coach midway through the 2020 campaign, Ulbrich was promoted to defensive coordinator, a role he shared the play-calling with Morris. Ulbrich had the early downs, while Morris handled the later ones.
In the wake of Arthur Smith not retaining anyone from Quinn's staff, Morris went to Los Angeles and Ulbrich to New York. Four years later, they are reunited, but does it feel so good, Dirty Bird Nation? The Falcons had an opportunity to seriously upgrade from the perpetual disappointment that was Lake. Instead, Morris choose someone who is good at his job, but better at being connected to him.
This hiring could define Morris' second Falcons tenure far more so than Michael Penix Jr.'s growth.
Raheem Morris hiring Jeff Ulbrich could define his Atlanta Falcons tenure
Since the hiring has happened, I have seen graphics saying all this and that when talking about what Ulbrich accomplished in New York. Well, the Jets have not been to the playoff since Julio Jones was a junior at Alabama. That is really all you need to know about anything to do with Gang Green at the present time. Ulbrich was never going to have the interim tag remove, so I do get Morris hiring him.
However, there were several other candidates that the Falcons could have brought in that would have piqued my interest, some more than others. Atlanta interviewed Derrick Ansley, Lou Anarumo, Grady Brown, Matt Eberflus, Don "Wink" Martindale and Steve Wilks before going with Ulbrich. While I hope this hiring works out tremendously, it feels cautious and safe. Ulbrich is the evolved version of Lake.
Look. Just because the Falcons interviewed someone does not mean they were going to take the job if offered. For as much as Arthur Blank prides himself on running a first-class organization, it is still a dysfunctional one. Atlanta had a real opportunity to hire a true game-changer on defense, and Morris sided with a guy he knows well. This is why if the fail to make the playoffs next year, both will be gone.
At some point, Atlanta will lose Zac Robinson as an offensive coordinator. Then, where will they be?