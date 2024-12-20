Even ‘Jeopardy!’ had a laugh at the expense of Woody Johnson, Jets amid Jerry Jeudy debacle
The New York Jets can’t escape being the butt of the joke. This season has been one to forget and instead of hiding in the background, they constantly are putting themselves in the forefront. And everyone’s letting the jokes fly. Even the popular game show, Jeopardy!.
One of the questions on the game show asked: “It’s the only team to play in the Super Bowl before Neil Armstrong’s moon walk that has not been back to the big game since.”
What is: The New York Jets.
Yeah that’s how bad it’s been for the Jets. They were one of the first teams mathematically knocked out of the playoffs, extending their playoff drought to 14 seasons. And during a week where the Jets were mocked for a bone-headed decision, they just can’t escape the disrespect.
This week in New York Jets football should be a reality check as Woody Johnson has hit rock bottom
Woody Johnson and the New York Jets have hit rock bottom at this point. They are the punch line of just about every joke, they aren’t winning and each move they make seems to put them further behind.
During a week that even Jeopardy! was able to get a joke off, it has to sting to the Jets brass about how much of a mockery they’ve become. This season was supposed to be different and it’s somehow worse than they could have imagined.
This is what happens when your owner is solving all the wrong problems. He fired Robert Saleh because he thought he was the problem. They’ve won just as many games as they did when he started the year.
They turned to Davante Adams to fix their offensive problems, yet they still aren’t quite in sync like they wanted to be. Nothing has gone right for the Jets this year. But it’s up to Woody Johnson to fix this problem.
And unfortunately, there’s no faith he will actually get the Jets back on track. And until then, they’ll continue to be the joke of the NFL.