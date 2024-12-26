Jerod Mayo refuses to admit Patriots made huge mistake at WR in the draft
The New England Patriots will head into the offseason looking to find a No. 1 wide receiver to grow alongside quarterback Drake Maye. Ironically, New England will play against a wideout who could have easily been that player in Week 17.
Head coach Jerod Mayo appreciates just how good Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey is. He recently called the former Georgia standout a player that his Patriots need to "keep an eye on" heading into this weekend's matchup.
The Patriots were one of several teams who were linked to draft day trades designed to move into the back of Round 1. It's easy to read between the lines of Mayo's recent comments about McConkey and see he would have been a player of real interest to New England.
Instead of nabbing a potential star in McConkey, the Patriots traded back from the No. 34 pick, where the Charges selected the Georgia product, and ended up with Ja'Lynn Polk. They also added a sixth-round pick that turned into Javon Baker.
Despite the fact that McConkey has far out-performed Polk this season with the Chargers rookie on pace for a 1,000-yard season, Mayo either doesn't believe or refuses to admit that the Patriots made a mistake.
Jerod Mayo won't admit Patriots made mistake passing on Ladd McConkey
Speaking with the media, Mayo wouldn't address the McConkey-sized elephant in the room directly given New England's need at receiver.
"As a whole, we’re always looking to improve our roster," Mayo said in his media availability. "We’re in a position that happens to be that it could change on a daily basis during those times. We got the guys we have here, and we’re just focused on this game."
McConkey has easily outperformed both of those players which makes the Patriots' decision to pass on the opportunity to acquire him look like a significant mistake. It's easy to have hindsight when it comes to any draft results. New England likely regrets making an aggressive move for McConkey but they aren't the only team that missed out on the talented receiver.
The key for the Patriots is to make sure they don't dwell on what could have been. They did exit the draft with a franchise quarterback. What the franchise did accomplish in the most recent NFL Draft is far more important than any hypothetical opportunities they missed out on.
The true measure of success for New England's front office will be whether or not they can add a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Maye in the upcoming offseason. They could pursue that kind of player via the draft, free agency or a trade. McConkey won't be the target of the Patriots' affections this offseason but it's possible they can find a pass catcher who can be even more productive for their young quarterback.