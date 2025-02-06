Jerome Bettis understands why the RB position is evolving in the NFL
By Lior Lampert
As a Hall of Fame running back, Jerome 'The Bus' Bettis firmly believes the position is valuable. However, he knows football has changed since his time in the NFL from 1993 to 2005, altering the perception and role of the tailback.
Speaking on behalf of the CDC Foundation, Bettis met with Sterling Holmes and Patrick Allen during Arrowhead Addict's live coverage from Super Bowl LIX. The trio chatted about how and why running backs in the modern era are evolving from the on-field product to the negotiating table.
To preface their conversation, Allen asked Bettis how he'd fare in one final game if given two weeks to prepare. The latter believes he “would come close to a 100-yard clip, maybe 85-90 yards," though it'd take roughly 25 totes.
Notably, Bettis said a dozen carries isn’t “feeding the beast,” and bell cows like him “need to eat," which seamlessly segued into Holmes' follow-up question.
Holmes wondered how difficult it must be for running backs in today's football epoch. So many franchises operate with a backfield-by-committee approach, making it hard to find their rhythm when they split touches and snaps. Bettis' response was telling, ostensibly agreeing with the notion.
"It’s a challenge right now," Bettis stated. “A lot of teams don’t really have that featured back, and when you don’t ... you platoon it, and neither one of the guys gets a lot of work. When I was playing ... every team had their one guy who was a bell cow — now it’s not like that."
Jerome Bettis has a theory on lack of feature backs in NFL
Bettis attributes the dwindling number of lead backs to the inability to identify them in college. He compared searching for workhorse tailback prospects to finding a needle in a haystack. Then, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend justifies spending a first-round pick on the position, but only if they’ve proven themselves as a three-down player in college. Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson were mentioned as the most recent examples.
Nevertheless, Bettis cites the clashing styles of play between the NCAA and the pros as part of the issue surrounding the positional transformation. "Offenses in college don’t run the offenses that the NFL runs now," he declared.
Regardless, Bettis is happy to see running backs get the appreciation they deserve after trying to diminish them. Veterans like Philadelphia Eagles standout Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs have revived the position.
"They tried to devalue it because they wanted to defund it," Bettis voiced regarding the financial state of the running back. Yet, Barkley, Henry and Jacobs can result in front offices being "willing to invest more capital" in the position. After seeing "it [pay] dividends in your wins and losses," why shouldn't they?
Jerome Bettis spoke with the Arrowhead Addict podcast at the Super Bowl courtesy of the CDC Foundation.