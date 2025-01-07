Jerry Jones is leaving the Bears on read with latest Mike McCarthy update
Jerry Jones is taking his pettiness to another level with the Dallas Cowboys season over. Not only is he mum on what he’s doing about Mike McCarthy’s expiring contract, he’s playing games with anyone interested in interviewing McCarthy for a prospective job.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Jones and the Cowboys have ignored Chicago’s request to interview McCarthy for their vacant head coaching position. It’s been over 24 hours since the Bears have requested to interview him and Jones has simply disregarded it.
Unfortunately for Jones, his games won’t last forever. Because after this week, teams will be free to interview McCarthy whether Jones allows them or not. Truthfully, there’s no reason for Jones to be playing any games.
If he doesn’t know what he wants to do at this point about McCarthy, then he’ll never know. Maybe he’s playing the waiting game to see what other coaches will be out there after this week. Or maybe he’s just being a pain.
Jerry Jones doesn’t need to hold Mike McCarthy hostage as he decides what to do about McCarthy’s expiring contract
Based on history, it feels very much like Jones is going to hold onto McCarthy for at least one more season. The coaches available don’t seem like they’d be good fits for the Cowboys and what they’d need.
Jones hired McCarthy because of his pedigree and his experience. It just doesn’t seem like the Cowboys would be interested in a first-year coach or a coach that hasn’t won a lot of playoff games.
Every year the Cowboys feel they should be competing for a championship. And with the current pool of coaches, it feels like none of them would be able to take this Cowboys team on a playoff run. Especially with Jones in the way.
So from that standpoint, it would make sense that McCarthy comes back to Arlington next season. As crazy as it sounds, he’s their best chance to at least get back to being a playoff team.
Jones and McCarthy could be working on a deal behind the scenes as well, which is why he’s not entertaining any outside calls in reference to McCarthy’s availability. Maybe Jones was swayed by his team's attempted playoff push.
The Cowboys are always in a win-now situation. Which means their coach needs to have a win-now mindset. As of right now, it feels like McCarthy is the only coach that can both deal with Jones’ antics and still perform on the field.
So until Jones is ready to confirm his stance one way or the other, we’re stuck with his mixed messages or lack thereof.