Jerry Jones buries Dak Prescott injury news with most boring Cowboys trade ever
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys made a trade! Finally!
Dallas added a wide receiver they've apparently been flirting with since he was drafted, per Jerry Jones. The Cowboys owner went on his weekly radio appearance and hinted at a looming move, right after suggesting that quarterback Dak Prescott could be placed on injured reserve.
The timing of said moves feels...a bit odd to me. News drops are a real thing, and absolutely factor in to when PR teams and/or team executives opt to leak breaking transactions. Tuesday was the perfect time for Dallas, as Prescott's hamstring injury will keep him out for several weeks if they place him on IR. In hopes of masking that – and perhaps turning a negative into a positive – Dallas announced a trade for Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo just seconds after Jones' comment.
NFL trade grades: Who won the Cowboys-Panthers trade for Jonathan Mingo?
Mingo is in his second season out of Ole Miss and had 418 yards as a rookie while catching passes from Bryce Young. On the surface, this isn't a bad addition by Jones and Co. for a young wideout they obviously coveted just a year ago. Mingo is still on his rookie deal and thus affordable despite the Cowboys cap problems.
Also, given the injuries to Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas needed to make an addition if they have any playoff hopes remaining.
Trading for Jonathan Mingo could come back to haunt the Cowboys
The flip side of that coin is that Mingo doesn't add all that much. He's a WR2 at best (assuming Dallas can develop him), and has yet to score his first NFL touchdown. The Cowboys are also without his long-term quarterback, Prescott, for the next four games if he's placed on injured reserve. Cooper Rush isn't going to get the best out of Mingo.
Mingo was a second-round pick just two years ago, so Dallas had to fork over a fourth to land him. They received Mingo what essentially becomes a very valuable pick swap, and Carolina moves up three rounds by giving up a prospect they clearly had no intention of keeping anyway. It's tough to side with the Panthers or David Tepper on anything, but unless Mingo really works out in Dallas' favor, this could be a move the Cowboys look back on in a few seasons with bewilderment.