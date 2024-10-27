Jerry Jones just can't stop showing how out of touch he is with the Cowboys locker room
For an owner who’s all about being in the spotlight and branding his Dallas Cowboys as the most accessible front office across all the major sports leagues in America, Jerry Jones seems pretty clueless when it comes to how to manage his team. Within the last few days, Jones has both criticized radio hosts for calling him out and criticized some of the play-calling from Mike McCarthy and the offense.
That wasn't enough controversy for one week, though. So now he’s criticizing his own players having for expressing legitimate issues that could affect their performance. According to a Bleacher Report story, some Dallas Cowboys players have been vocal about how distracting it is to have fans around on tours while they're in the team's facilities. And Jones couldn't care less.
“It’s ridiculous to think that it impacts the play of the players,” Jones said. (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic)
Jerry Jones just can't stop showing how out of touch he is with the Cowboys locker room
Is it ridiculous though? Imagine if you were at your job and people were constantly coming around and, as former Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz said, treating you like you’re an animal at the zoo. Wouldn’t that be distracting, not knowing when or how many people are coming by, trying to get your attention, while you’re trying to work? It’s no different for football players. One story even recounted a fan being "three feet" away from Dak Prescott in the leadup to a game.
And while it makes sense from a business standpoint because these tours, which count toward the the team's bottom line, generate millions in revenue, it probably isn’t something to be parading around when your team isn’t winning. Jones is a businessman, and he’s been unquestionably successful at it. But unless he likes embarrassing birthday presents in the form of his team not even scoring a touchdown in a lopsided loss, maybe he should listen to his own players.
This isn’t the first time players have voiced concerns about fans' access during the season. But whether Jones sees it as a distraction or not doesn’t matter: If it bothers his players, it should bother him too.