Stubborn Jerry Jones refuses to fix obvious AT&T Stadium issue despite CeeDee Lamb's pleas
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys lost in blowout fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, 34-6. One score wouldn't have made much of a difference – even in the first half – though it had to be frustrating for Cowboys fans to watch a would-be touchdown pass from Cooper Rush to CeeDee Lamb go through the star wide receiver's hands thanks to a stadium issue.
The much-maligned AT&T Stadium is typically in the news for the wrong reasons. Whether it's punts hitting the scoreboard, or opposing fans making a supposed home-field advantage for the Cowboys sound like a road game, Jerry World is borderline architectual malpractice. You can add another issue to that list of reasons on Sunday.
This throw from Rush to Lamb should've easily been caught. Unfortunately, Lamb lost the ball in the sun, which isn't a huge surprise. I mean...the man couldn't see.
CeeDee Lamb asks Jerry Jones for a simple Cowboys favor
Lamb is one of the best receivers in the league when healthy and he doesn't have an issue making easy grabs like the one above. When asked after the game what went wrong with said play, Lamb didn't hide from the facts.
"I couldn't see," Lamb said, blaming the sun for his predicament. He also said he'd prefer the AT&T Stadium curtains be used to prevent such mistakes in the future – a tactic the venue typically uses during concerts.
When pressed by reporters about Lamb's idea, Jones didn't respond well.
“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium," Jones said. “Well let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me?"
Of course, neither Lamb nor Cowboys fans are asking for a major remodel. Instead, they'd prefer their star wide receiver – one of the highest-paid in the NFL, mind you – be able to make a basic play without shielding his eyes.
“Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues," Jones continued. “I’m saying, the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon?”
What?
Jerry is a salesman first, and an NFL owner second. Even he ought to see the depreciating on-field product in front of him. It's time to make some changes, even if that includes the stadium facade.