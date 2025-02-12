Jets ideal Aaron Rodgers replacement makes more sense than you think
By James Nolan
The Aaron Rodgers era is over for the New York Jets. It was a quick one, but it didn’t work out at all. After tearing his Achilles in year one, he returned for year two with sky-high expectations. Rodgers and the Jets fell flat on their faces, as they only managed to win five games.
The four-time MVP might still have something left in the tank, but it was ultimately the right decision for New York to move on. They have a few options now. Darren Mougey, the newly hired general manager, could choose to have Rodgers become a June 1 designation or cut ties as soon as possible. Either way, the 41-year-old can sign with a new team in mid-March. If the Jets decide to designate the veteran quarterback, they will carry over a $35 million dead cap charge in 2026. Mougey’s best option could be to cut him. New York would have more flexibility in the 2026 offseason if they chose to part ways without designating Rodgers. It remains to be seen what decision the new general manager will make.
New York has Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis on the depth chart for 2025, but they will still be in the market for a new quarterback. They have plenty of options, as they hold the seventh-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and they can look at free-agent quarterbacks. Sam Darnold is one option we can assume won’t happen, considering he’ll be out of the Jets’ price range. However, there are other reliable quarterbacks Mougey can get Aaron Glenn to have playoff hopes in his first season. One of those options could be another NFL veteran.
Jets should consider signing Kirk Cousins if the Atlanta Falcons release him
The Atalanta Falcons will undoubtedly move on from Kirk Cousins. Rumors are pointing to a release, which would allow the 36-year-old quarterback to sign with a team of his choosing on a veteran minimum contract. That said, Mougey could bring in the established veteran on a steal of a deal. Not to mention, they also have Rick Spielman in the building as a senior football advisor. Spielman was the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings team that signed Cousins years ago.
Cousins, like Rodgers, tore his Achilles in 2024. However, the former Vikings signal-caller is five years younger and comes with less off-the-field shenanigans. He could still offer the Jets playoff hopes as well.
The Jets still have a talented roster. Last season, Rodgers and the coaching certainly held them back. On offense, they have three great young offensive linemen. Alijah Vera-Tucker, Olu Fashanu, and Joe Tippman have high upsides. With the seventh-overall pick, they could always add to it if Will Campbell, out of LSU, if he’s available. They could build a formidable offensive line. Skill position-wise, they have two budding stars in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.
In 2024, Cousins didn’t have his best season by any stretch. Then again, he was coming off a torn Achilles. He still averaged over 250 passing yards per game and threw 18 touchdowns across 14 games. Just three seasons ago he threw for 4,547 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. The four-time Pro Bowler could elevate the Jets offense.
With Glenn taking over as head coach, many expect New York’s defense to return to their old ways of dominance. Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald, and Jermaine Johnson are an intriguing defensive line trio. They also have one of the top corners in the NFL in Sauce Gardner.
Signing another veteran quarterback would seem odd for the Jets, but Glenn could establish a winning culture with a well-respected quarterback like Cousins in his first season. The current players don’t want to rebuild, and you can’t blame them. Mougey could still use a mid-round pick on a quarterback and have him sit behind the 36-year-old. They’d have the best of both worlds in that scenario. Only time will tell which direction the Jets go at quarterback, but it will for sure be entertaining at the very least.