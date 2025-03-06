Jets came to Aaron Rodgers realization Packers fans know all too well

Finally, the New York Jets have come to their senses about the tenure of Aaron Rodgers. The new regime led by head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey made quick work of the Rodgers era, letting him know quickly that his services would no longer be needed. Former GM Joe Douglas and then head coach, Robert Saleh, were head over heels in love with Rodgers and it cost them their jobs.

Had they talked with anyone in Green Bay that was going to be honest, they would have found out what Packers fans had known for years. Rodgers is one of those personalities you cannot keep happy. Management and the Packers coaching staff probably wouldn’t divulge all the information because they wanted to get his butt out of town.

Rodgers tries to run teams his own way

Everything we’d heard for years from former teammates about Rodgers turned out to have roots in truth. He’s a diva quarterback that ultimately is only out for himself. Being selfish in business is essential at times, but when that’s what you lead with, it doesn’t work in the ultimate team sport. That has been the knock on Rodgers for the longest time.

But Douglas, Saleh and owner Woody Johnson did not care and saw the name recognition of having Rodgers lead their franchise. There’s no doubt the defense was already in a good position and they had pieces offensively but needed that field general. Rodgers arrived and immediately began his takeover of the organization, making them bring in his guys (Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Davante Adams, etc.) and change everything to his liking.

Rodgers finally had all the power he wanted but could never quite capture in Green Bay. He got his way but wasn’t allowed to completely run the Packers organization into the ground. However, the Jets, just wanting to be relevant, were too eager to allow Rodgers to have it all his way like it was a Burger King commercial.

It will always end the same with Rodgers, especially now that he’s on the other side of the hill. After seeing the blueprint and how to not deal with Rodgers, no team should ever fall for his foolishness again. Although all it takes is one team and there are NFL teams desperate enough to give Rodgers one more opportunity. Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders would love to have Rodgers for the 2025 campaign. If it does, the Raiders and their fan base can’t say they weren’t warned.

"I think with all the doubt and negativity around Rodgers, he's going to have a big year, and I hope it's in our town," Crosby said…. "That would be legendary."