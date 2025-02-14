Jets could screw over Steelers twice with Aaron Rodgers decision final
The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers are officially parting ways.
The organization released a pair of statements on Feb. 13, with owner Woody Johnson expressing his appreciation for Rodgers despite rumors of mounting frustration with the 41-year-old quarterback.
"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," Johnson wrote. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."
Those are kind and cordial words, but this was an ugly breakup after an ugly season. Rodgers clearly rubbed folks the wrong way during his all-too-brief Jets tenure. In addition to copious off-field distractions, Rodgers did not produce the successful results that fans and management expected when the four-time MVP initially put pen to paper in East Rutherford.
It's hard to blame Rodgers for a blown-out Achilles and a leadership structure in constant flux, but the Jets were supposed to finally break through with Rodgers at the commands. 'Twas not to be.
In letting Rodgers walk, the Jets set up another team to gamble on the waning years of what was once football's greatest arm. The Pittsburgh Steelers stand out as a potential landing spot, for obvious reasons. That feels like a risky path to venture down, however.
Jets could put Steelers in difficult position with Aaron Rodgers cut
The Steelers signing Rodgers would reek of desperation, which... sounds about right. It has been far too long since Pittsburgh advanced in the playoffs. Mike Tomlin has no trouble stacking wins in the regular season, but the Steelers continue to lack the necessary offensive oomph once the postseason rolls around.
Rodgers is probably not the solution, but we know how much Tomlin values tenure and reputation. He went to Russell Wilson after six excellent weeks of Justin Fields, all because he was the more accomplished quarterback. It's not difficult to imagine Tomlin talking himself into Rodgers, who was still reasonably productive last season, despite the mess of a team around him. The Rodgers-Arthur Smith pairing sounds absolutely horrendous, but Rodgers can still process the field and deliver throws that Kenny Pickett or Justin Fields wouldn't even dream of.
If the Steelers do wind up with Rodgers, that's one thing. If it gets in the way of more sustainable paths at the quarterback position, however, it could prove disastrous. Let's lay out the landscape a bit. New York picks seventh in the first round and 42nd in the second round of April's NFL Draft. The Steelers pick 21st and 52nd, respectively.
This is largely viewed as a two-quarterback draft class with projected top-five picks Sheduer Sanders and Cam Ward, but Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart are viable late-first or early-second round gambles. The Jets with Rodgers probably wouldn't go out of their way to draft a quarterback early, nor would the Steelers' if Rodgers ends up in the building. Now, what if Rodgers-less New York swoops in and steals Milroe or Dart, absent their own concrete solution in the QB room? It sets up a nightmare scenario.
Just picture it: the Steelers toil for a year under Rodgers and get booted in the first round of the playoffs (again), while the Jets eventually work their way to Dart or Milroe as QB1. If that rookie looks the part of a franchise quarterback, New York fans would be elated. Pittsburgh fans? Not so much.