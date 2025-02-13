3 emergency Steelers QBs not named Russell Wilson for 2025 if Justin Fields walks
After five straight losses to end the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear ready to move on from Russell Wilson.
The logical successor, of course, is Justin Fields, who led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record across six starts last season. The 25-year-old still offers at least the illusion of upside, and he appears to have significant support inside the locker room. Arthur Smith butted heads with Russ this past season, so Fields has a leg up where it counts.
That said, Fields is a free agent. He does not have to re-sign in Pittsburgh, and there ought to be other quarterback-needy teams who place a phone call. What if Fields gets a guaranteed starting gig in Las Vegas, or New York? Cleveland? The Steelers aren't the only team with an unsettled quarterback room. Fields made significant strides in his first season away from Chicago, and there is natural appeal in a mobile quarterback with Fields' outlier athleticism.
So, let's just say Fields signs elsewhere. Hypothetically. What's next for Pittsburgh? A reunion with Russ feels exceedingly improbable and unwise. The Steelers would need to pivot quickly. No, Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart will not get Pittsburgh where it wants to go next season. The 2025 NFL Draft is not well-stocked at the QB position, and Tomlin feels like the type of coach who prefers an established vet.
Here are a few logical backup plans for the Steelers.
3. Kirk Cousins
Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons are expected to part ways after a single season together. Once hailed as the missing piece, Cousins wound up crushing the dreams of a weary Falcons fan base. He put together a few solid weeks early in the campaign, but it quickly fell apart. After 14 starts, during which he committed 29 turnovers, Cousins was yanked in favor of Michael Penix Jr.
Now 36 years old and coming off a truly disastrous season, it's smart to have reservations about Cousins. That said, he was also coming back from Achilles surgery, his first major injury at the professional level. Cousins was upright and immobile in the pocket, which meant he just could not navigate pressure. Folks don't generally stumble upon the fountain of youth at 36, but with a full offseason to get into shape and recuperate a bit, there's reason to believe Cousins might look a bit more spry in 2025.
In terms of reputation and resume, Cousins checks all the boxes Pittsburgh could want. He has a live arm, the likes of which the Steelers have not seen since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Pittsburgh would need a solid contingency plan in place, but Cousins is historically a very efficient and explosive playmaker. It's possible that last season was an extreme aberration, rather than the new normal.
2. Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers won't sign a contract with a team like Las Vegas or Tennessee. He's not going to spend his waning year(s) stuck in a rebuild, winning five games a season or mentoring his replacement. He may, however, link up with Tomlin, an established, Super Bowl-winning head coach who practically never misses the playoffs.
Pittsburgh has the infrastructure in place to support Rodgers. That defense can wreak havoc on an opponent and George Pickens would enjoy the perks of catching passes from a four-time MVP. Rodgers, now 41, is not close to the quarterback who once reached the mountaintop in Green Bay. He isn't bad, though. He is not completely washed. The New York Jets curse everything they touch. Rodgers was quite productive individually last season, establishing fruitful connections to Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.
The Steelers need to boost the O-line, and I'm skeptical of Rodgers and Smith aligning on the play-calling front. But, Pittsburgh is a defiant winner, even when the odds seem stacked against it. That might appeal to Rodgers, who is going to want a plausible path to the playoffs if he staves off retirement for another year. If Pittsburgh spends a little money up front, adds some pass-catching talent through the draft (or free agency), and signs Rodgers, there's a good chance that team stubbornly ekes out 10 wins again next season.
1. Zach Wilson
Wilson left Jets purgatory and was immediately banished to a fringe role in the Denver Broncos' deep QB room. Wilson earned rave reviews all throughout training camp, but he was slotted behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham, which meant opportunities were hard to come by. Now the former No. 2 pick has a chance to forge a new path forward.
The Steelers took a flier on Justin Fields and made him look like a dependable, starting-caliber QB. I'd be tempted to deploy the same strategy with Wilson if it comes to this. The natural talent has never been a problem for Wilson. He's an electric athlete with a strong arm and appealing mobility. He's 25, so there's upside if he lands with a competent coaching staff and a winning culture.
Smith famously puts the clamps on his QBs. He doesn't want them taking risks or pushing the envelope too far. That is a transparent negative when talking about established "stars" like a Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, but it might actually benefit Zach Wilson, who too often let his ambition reign over logic in New York. Forcing Wilson into a more restrictive scheme might actually help him check his bad habits and grow as a decision-maker. Plus, he offers that running threat Pittsburgh so clearly desires under center.
Maybe it's naïve to say "Zach Wilson might actually work out this time," but you know what ... Zach Wilson might actually work out this time.