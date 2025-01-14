Jets could very well hire Adam Gase 2.0 based on latest expert prediction
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets were the first NFL team to have a head coaching vacancy this season after they fired Robert Saleh following the first five games of the season. Now, Jets owner Woody Johnson is leading an extensive search to find their next head coach, as they have either spoken to or requested interviews with 15 candidates.
Given the reputation the Jets have with Johnson as the owner, he will need to get the head coaching hire right, unless he'll receive further ridicule from a frustrated fanbase. Well, one ESPN reporter may be preparing Jets fans for disappoinment. Think "next Adam Gase."
ESPN senior NFL reporter Dan Graziano provided his predictions on who each team will hire as head coach after having conversations with people involved in these situations (subscription required). For the Jets, Graziano predicts they will hire Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
"I could certainly see the Jets ending up with Aaron Glenn or Brian Flores, but I've already predicted those guys to land elsewhere. Smith was a candidate of interest to Jets owner Woody Johnson back in 2021, when the team hired Saleh. But at the time, Johnson was serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom and was not directly involved in the search. The Jets also considered bringing in Smith and adding him to their offensive staff last year before the Steelers hired him as their coordinator," writes Graziano.
ESPN reporter predicts Jets will hire Arthur Smith as head coach
Graziano notes that while he has no "limited information" on who the frontrunner is for the Jets opening, he notes that Johnson is "known to lock in a bit on his personal favorites." Graziano points out that after the team lost out on Adam Gase to the Miami Dolphins in 2016, the Jets hired him in 2019.
Graziano brings up the point that Smith "found a way to make some pretty effective chicken salad out of a not-great QB situation in Pittsburgh," referencing the Russell Wilson-Justin Fields quarterback room this season. While the Steelers did have early success with Fields and Wilsons starting, the offensive production fell off a proverbial cliff in the final five games of the season, including in the Wild Card Round against the Baltimore Ravens.
Smith received his first head coaching gig in 2022 after being hired by the Falcons. Smith was viewed as an offensive guru of sorts due to his success as Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator. But upon his hiring, Smith couldn't get production out of the quarterbacks room, which was lackluster at best, and didn't utilize his best players much in games. Smith finished with 7-9 records in each of his three years with the Falcons, ultimately leading to his firing after last season.
The Jets are linked to numerous top candidates, such as Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator. However, Graziano has Glenn going to the New Orleans Saints and Flores signing with the Chicago Bears.
A lot can happen in this coaching carousel, and Graziano was just giving his prediction based on his conversations with those in the league. But if the Jets do hire Smith as the next head coach, it could very well be hard to sell to the fanbase.