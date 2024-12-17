Jets' Kevin He makes history as first Chinese-born player to sign NHL contract
By Austen Bundy
The Winnipeg Jets made NHL history Tuesday, signing prospect Kevin He to a three-year contract and making him the first Chinese-born player in league history to do so.
The 18-year-old was selected 109th overall at the 2024 NHL Draft and has been playing with the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League.
"When someone takes so much pride in their heritage and so much pride in their craft in the sport they want to be involved in, it says a lot about the person and the individual," general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff told NHL.com when He was drafted.
"If it can turn out to be a great story, that’s secondary. It is always nice to see the diversity in the game and help maybe grow the game more. It would be a great story if he can continue to make that next step," Cheveldayoff added.
He was not included in the Jets' projected lines for Tuesday's game against the San Jose Sharks but now he can be called up from Niagara whenever the team needs him on this entry-level deal.
Kevin He and Jets advance diversity in the NHL with historic signing
He is actually not the first Chinese-born player to be drafted into the league, believe it or not. The New York Islanders selected Andong Song in 2015 but he was never signed an entry-level deal.
Hockey has been a growing sport in China, with visits from stars like the Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and budding college programs like Arizona State helping foster new-found interest in the game.
He's signing is a positive sign of developing diversity in the NHL. Dallas Star's forward Jason Robertson is one of just a few prominent players of Asian descent in the league, but his popularity is leading to broader interest in the game.
No specific details on He's contract were immediately available but NHL entry-level deals have a minimum of $750,000 and a maximum of $950,000 per year compensation.