Jets outclass Aaron Rodgers in easiest way possible after unnecessary jab

Aaron Rodgers made headlines for his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, as he typically does. The four-time MVP quarterback didn't refrain from bashing the New York Jets for his unceremonious exit earlier this offseason. Fittingly, the comments proved why Gang Green was right to move on from him.

It's been days since Rodgers went on national television and publicly smeared the Jets. When things like this happen, usually there's a fallout. We get some acknowledgment from the team, whether they reply or are asked to share a statement on the matter and decline to answer. However, New York is seemingly taking the high road, choosing to say nothing instead.

The Jets keep it classy, stay quiet after Aaron Rodgers slanders them

Rather than refuting Rodgers' claims and getting into a "he said, she said" battle with their ex-passer, New York is killing him with silence. The 41-year-old described the Jets as a "debacle" and even directly called out new head coach Aaron Glenn for going "rogue" during their final meeting. Yet, mum's the word from the organization's new brain trust.

Kudos to Glenn and the Jets' first-year general manager, Darren Mougey. They could easily clap back at Rodgers and begin an ugly war of words through the media. But that doesn't help anyone, nor is it what the duo was brought to New York to do. Conversely, owner Woody Johnson recruited them to put the past behind them.

Glenn and Mougey want to leave their mark on the Jets while helping fans forget about Rodgers' nightmarish two-year stint with the club. They're working diligently to eliminate outside distractions, which the latter notoriously did in New York, effectively giving the signal-caller the cold shoulder.

New York's previous regime constantly bent over backwards to appease Rodgers, leading to their ultimate demise. While the future Hall of Famer is no longer employed by the Jets, he was when Glenn/Mougey stepped up to the plate this past January. Seeing how the latter has quickly dismissed the controversy is a stark contrast to what things were like under Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh's guidance.

Nonetheless, Jets Nation can feel good about Glenn/Mougey and the franchise's revamped front office not taking the Rodgers bait and moving forward. Dwelling on what could've been will only lead to trouble.